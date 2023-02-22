Wales’ clash with England remains in doubt ahead of planned crisis talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales’ clash with England remains in doubt ahead of planned crisis talks

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 10.58am
Wales head coach Warren Gatland is preparing his players to face Six Nations opponents England (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales head coach Warren Gatland is preparing his players to face Six Nations opponents England (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales’ Guinness Six Nations clash against England remained under threat on Wednesday amid possible player strike action and planned crisis talks.

Three days before the scheduled kick-off in Cardiff, contractual chaos still held centre-stage as players gathered at Wales’ training base in the Vale of Glamorgan for a pivotal meeting with Professional Rugby Board members.

Every professional player in Wales rugby was invited to the mid-afternoon summit gathering.

Wales' professional players in talks
Talks were set to take place between players and the Welsh game’s Professional Rugby Board (Joe Giddens/PA)

Many of them are out of contract with their regional teams at the end of this season, but fresh deals cannot be offered in writing until a new six-year financial agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and its four regions is confirmed, with no playing budgets currently finalised.

Wales players, meanwhile, want the contentious minimum 60-cap Test selection rule for players plying their trade outside the country to be scrapped, a voice at PRB meetings and review of proposed fixed variable contracts that see only 80 per cent of salary guaranteed, with the remaining 20 per comprising bonus-related payments.

It is thought that the 60-cap policy could have its threshold at least halved, while Welsh Rugby Players’ Association chief executive Gareth Lewis has now been invited to attend PRB meetings.

But the new contracts format remains the players’ major grievance, and could lead to the nightmare scenario of strike action unfolding.

That would inevitably mean Saturday’s game in Cardiff being called off – it is worth around £9million for the WRU – and possibly leading to sanctions from Six Nations chiefs.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland accepts that strike action is a “genuine threat”, but remained hopeful of agreement being reached as the clock ticks down.

The PRB, negotiators for the professional game’s future in Wales, met on Wednesday morning before heading into crunch discussions with players.

Welsh Rugby Union acting chief executive Nigel Walker
Welsh Rugby Union acting chief executive Nigel Walker is a member of the Professional Rugby Board (Jacob King/PA)

The group consists of a representative of each Welsh region – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets – acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members in chair Malcolm Wall and Marianne Okland.

Gatland, meanwhile, delayed announcing his team to face England by 48 hours until Thursday, the same day as Steve Borthwick’s squad are due to travel to the Welsh capital.

But unless an agreement is reached between the PRB and players – and there will need to be compromise on both sides – then the fixture, a 74,500 sell-out with live BBC coverage, appears doomed.

Speaking on Tuesday, Gatland said: “It has been a bit of a challenge, but sometimes that galvanises people and brings them together.

“There has been a lot going on behind the scenes, and we are aware of that, but when it has come to training they (players) have applied themselves very well.

“I think the players were given assurances on a number of occasions it would be sorted out, and the unfortunate situation (is) that they haven’t been able to come to an agreement in terms of the PRB, Union and regions, and it finally came to a head.”

