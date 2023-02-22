Wakefield chairman John Minards feels rugby league needs to look after heartland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wakefield chairman John Minards feels rugby league needs to look after heartland

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 12.02pm
Wakefield’s Belle View stadium is currently undergoing major refurbishment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield’s Belle View stadium is currently undergoing major refurbishment (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chart-topping bands and sold-out signs heralded the start of the new Betfred Super League season last weekend and rugby league chiefs are convinced the looming details of grading criteria will not puncture the mood of optimism.

Clubs will meet IMG chiefs early next month to find out specifically what will be required of them in order to achieve the A or B-level licenses which could determine which division they will be playing in from the 2025 season and beyond.

Keighley Cougars were the single dissenting voice when the initial proposals were unveiled last year, and clubs will once again get to vote on whether they wish to carry forward the sports media giant’s vision for the future of the game.

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
Wakefield have a long-term vision for staying in Super League (Nigel French/PA)

Wakefield chairman John Minards insists his club, who are currently undertaking a major revamp of their Belle Vue home, have nothing to fear from the proposals, and says the sport has to grasp the chance to avoid the same fate as that afflicting rugby union clubs including Worcester and Wasps.

“We certainly believe that one of the criteria should be financial stability, having your own ground, and a track record of not hemorrhaging money,” said Minards, whose club was the only one in the top-flight to turn a profit last season.

“You look at what happened in rugby union in recent months with clubs getting into all sorts of trouble. We don’t want that in rugby league – it’s damaging to the competition and it’s also damaging to the reputation of the sport.”

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Matt Dufty and Warrington kicked off the Super League season in style on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Minards accepts that certain factor may not favour Trinity, but is confident they will come out strongly across the broad range of criteria, especially if, as he hopes, those clubs who own their own ground or have primacy of tenure are favoured.

“It’s important that grounds are up to standard and you’ve got security of tenure as a club,” added Minards. “A football club plays here but rugby league takes precedence, and we would like to think that credit would be given to clubs who control matters at their grounds.

“Whilst I am firmly an expansionist, I also think you’ve got to look after the heartland, because it is relatively fragile as well.

“Keeping participation up in the heartland is just as important as expansion. It’s a balance but I don’t believe we’re about to see a massive revolutionary shift to establish Super League clubs up and down the country. I would love that to happen, but it needs to happen in a sustainable way.”

Minards maintains it will be very much business as usual this season as Wakefield assume their customary position as relegation favourites, and that is a view echoed by RFL chair Simon Johnson, who is confident the next stage of the process will be broadly welcomed.

“The amount of research and data collected by the expert groups within IMG is like nothing you’ve ever seen before,” said Johnson.

“It will be boiled down into a small number of very open and transparent criteria that will be published, and it will be very obvious and evident to the clubs why they are where they are, and crucially where they have to focus their attention if they want to attain or retain a higher grading.”

