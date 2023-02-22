Marc Skinner pleased ‘right decision’ was made over Ella Toone red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marc Skinner pleased ‘right decision’ was made over Ella Toone red card

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 3.18pm
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner believes “the right decision was made” over Ella Toone’s red card reversal (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner believes “the right decision was made” over Ella Toone’s red card reversal (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner believes “the right decision was made” after Ella Toone’s red card against Tottenham was rescinded.

The midfielder was dismissed towards the end of their Women’s Super League clash earlier this month after shoving Tottenham’s Eveliina Summanen in the shoulder.

United managed to see out a 2-1 victory thanks to Leah Galton’s second-half strike and an own goal from Molly Bartrip, but an FA statement confirmed that Toone’s red card had been overturned, while Summanen was later charged with deceiving a match official and handed a two-match ban.

Toone is now available for United’s upcoming fixtures, including their FA Cup match against Durham this weekend and Skinner believes the red card reversal was the correct decision.

Ella Toone File Photo
Ella Toone (left) had been sent off against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

He told a press conference: “I’m absolutely delighted that the right decision was made, whatever happens, the game is done, it’s dusted. Whatever’s happened now has happened, but I’m delighted that we have Ella available.

“Just so we’re very clear, we still talk about our actions and what our responsibilities are within our actions, everything’s always going to be about education for our players and it’s our responsibility within that.

“But the right decision has been made and it’s been upheld by the FA and by an advisory board so for us it felt that it was the right decision at the time and now it’s been vindicated to be.

“For me, what I think’s really important is it’s a moment in time, we all learned from it and we move forward so I’m happy we have Ella available for those upcoming games.”

With the international break drawing to a close, Skinner’s side are in FA Cup action facing another north-east Championship team when they welcome Durham in the fifth round on Sunday.

The two sides have already faced each other this season in the Continental Cup where they drew 2-2 at Maiden Castle before Durham went on to secure a 3-1 win on penalties.

Sunderland v Manchester United – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fourth Round – Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground
Nikita Parris’ double sent United to the next round of the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

United faced a difficult task against second-tier Sunderland in the previous stage of the FA Cup, needing a Nikita Parris winner to edge to a 2-1 victory, but Skinner is pleased to see the challenges the competition is presenting in the women’s game.

“It’s the beauty! We wanted that, I grew up watching men’s football on TV and the FA Cup was the thing available on TV, but now the women’s teams can give us [that challenge], they can give us that excitement,” Skinner added.

“We don’t want that as a team that’s trying to vie for winning the competition, but we just won’t underestimate Durham, I know what qualities they’ve had.

“We’ve played against them twice since I’ve been here and both games ended in a draw and on penalties so for us it’s something we have to try and maximise.

“Being at home will be different, it’s not something we’ve been since I’ve been here, but I’m sure the neutrals are hoping for an exciting FA Cup game, I’m hoping for a little more control.”

