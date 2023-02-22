Marc Skinner pleased ‘right decision’ was made over Ella Toone red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner believes “the right decision was made” after Ella Toone’s red card against Tottenham was rescinded.

The midfielder was dismissed towards the end of their Women’s Super League clash earlier this month after shoving Tottenham’s Eveliina Summanen in the shoulder.

United managed to see out a 2-1 victory thanks to Leah Galton’s second-half strike and an own goal from Molly Bartrip, but an FA statement confirmed that Toone’s red card had been overturned, while Summanen was later charged with deceiving a match official and handed a two-match ban.

Toone is now available for United’s upcoming fixtures, including their FA Cup match against Durham this weekend and Skinner believes the red card reversal was the correct decision.

Ella Toone (left) had been sent off against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

He told a press conference: “I’m absolutely delighted that the right decision was made, whatever happens, the game is done, it’s dusted. Whatever’s happened now has happened, but I’m delighted that we have Ella available.

“Just so we’re very clear, we still talk about our actions and what our responsibilities are within our actions, everything’s always going to be about education for our players and it’s our responsibility within that.

“But the right decision has been made and it’s been upheld by the FA and by an advisory board so for us it felt that it was the right decision at the time and now it’s been vindicated to be.

“For me, what I think’s really important is it’s a moment in time, we all learned from it and we move forward so I’m happy we have Ella available for those upcoming games.”

With the international break drawing to a close, Skinner’s side are in FA Cup action facing another north-east Championship team when they welcome Durham in the fifth round on Sunday.

The two sides have already faced each other this season in the Continental Cup where they drew 2-2 at Maiden Castle before Durham went on to secure a 3-1 win on penalties.

Nikita Parris’ double sent United to the next round of the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

United faced a difficult task against second-tier Sunderland in the previous stage of the FA Cup, needing a Nikita Parris winner to edge to a 2-1 victory, but Skinner is pleased to see the challenges the competition is presenting in the women’s game.

“It’s the beauty! We wanted that, I grew up watching men’s football on TV and the FA Cup was the thing available on TV, but now the women’s teams can give us [that challenge], they can give us that excitement,” Skinner added.

“We don’t want that as a team that’s trying to vie for winning the competition, but we just won’t underestimate Durham, I know what qualities they’ve had.

“We’ve played against them twice since I’ve been here and both games ended in a draw and on penalties so for us it’s something we have to try and maximise.

“Being at home will be different, it’s not something we’ve been since I’ve been here, but I’m sure the neutrals are hoping for an exciting FA Cup game, I’m hoping for a little more control.”