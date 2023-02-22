Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson to miss rest of season with ruptured ACL By Press Association February 22 2023, 4.25pm Bristol City’s Rob Atkinson has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury (David Davies/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season. Atkinson left the pitch on a stretcher during the 1-1 Championship draw with Sunderland on Saturday following a challenge with Amad Diallo. City manager Nigel Pearson told the club website: “Rob has ruptured his ACL, so that’s his season done. “He’s going to have to wait a couple of weeks before he can have surgery, which is a normal procedure, to let it settle down. “It’s a blow for him and for us, and I really feel for him but we’ll have to deal with it.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins 2 Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal 3 Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees 4 Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your… 5 Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station 2 6 Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game 7 Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted… 8 Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre reopens after ‘technical fault’ 9 Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession 10 Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks More from The Courier Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take… Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for… Kirkcaldy Galleries: From conception to award-winning art museum SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in… Editor's Picks Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take part in Perthshire shoot Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents JK Rowling helps fund new Dunkeld sports facility in memory of boy who died in road accident Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal Scone housing development ‘heart breaking’ for wildlife watchers Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your head’ St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour ‘flying’ on comeback trail and could play again for Callum Davidson this season SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in Tayside Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game Big Hoose Project donates ‘remarkable’ 500,000 items to hard-up Fife families as need grows Most Commented 1 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga? 2 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 3 Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project 4 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 5 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 6 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 7 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 8 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 9 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 10 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage