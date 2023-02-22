Sean Longstaff out to match brother Matty by toppling Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Longstaff out to match brother Matty by toppling Manchester United

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 5.02pm
Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is hoping to eclipse younger brother Matty (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is hoping to eclipse younger brother Matty (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sean Longstaff will run out at Wembley hoping to dethrone younger brother Matty as the scourge of Manchester United.

The Longstaff boys enjoyed a day their whole family will always remember in October 2019 when then 19-year-old Matty blasted Newcastle to a 1-0 victory over the Red Devils on his Premier League debut with Sean on the pitch alongside him.

On Sunday, it will be the older brother holding centre stage as the Magpies attempt to end their 68-year wait for a domestic trophy in the Carabao Cup final against Erik ten Hag’s side with his semi-final, second leg double against Southampton having helped to book their place.

Asked if Matty’s heroics back in 2019 – he scored again in a 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture – remains his family’s biggest achievement to date, Sean said: “It still is if you ask Matty!

“No. To share the pitch with my brother, do it in the Premier League against Manchester United, is a memory I won’t forget.”

Matty, now 22, is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered on loan at League Two Colchester on Boxing Day after a testing period in his fledgling career.

Sean too has tasted both highs and lows, at one point having a valuation of £50million placed on his head as Manchester United expressed an interest in 2019, but later slipping down the pecking order at St James’ Park during Steve Bruce’s spell as head coach.

Indeed at the suggestion of team-mate Matt Ritchie, he sought the help of a psychologist to help him deal with the pressure of trying to re-establish himself.

He said: “I was miserable, to be fair. In training… Can I swear? I was a bit of a tit and I wasn’t nice to be around and he (Ritchie) eventually saw that.

“Some people just let you drift away, but he was one who pulled me back and he said, ‘Longy, you need to sort it out’. He texted me and said, ‘You need to speak to this guy and speak to him now’.

“Two and a half years later, if it wasn’t for him getting me on the right track, I probably wouldn’t be playing for Newcastle now.”

Eddie Howe’s arrival as head coach has also proved pivotal for Longstaff, who along with defender Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, has blossomed under the 45-year-old’s charge.

He said: “He is someone I will be forever grateful to and he has saved my Newcastle career in a way.

“We had conversations when we were sorting my contract out and he was saying stuff I don’t think even I believed, but luckily he believed in me and lots came true.”

As one of the home-grown players in Howe’s squad, Longstaff knows only too well the hunger for success in the city and had an insight into what might follow victory at Wembley when he met up with his father David, a former Great Britain ice hockey international, after the semi-final.

He said: “He was doing Dry January, but that went out the window. I went upstairs and he got a bit emotional. I hadn’t seen him get emotional like that since Matty scored against Manchester United.”

