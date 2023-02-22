I’m ready for this job – Matt Bloomfield confirmed as new Wycombe manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe have confirmed the appointment of former midfielder Matt Bloomfield as their new manager.

The 39-year-old, who played over 550 times for the Chairboys over 19 years, replaces Gareth Ainsworth at Adams Park having left his post at League Two Colchester.

Ainsworth has taken over at Championship side QPR following Neil Critchley’s dismissal.

Bloomfield, whose first game in charge will be Saturday’s League One trip to Shrewsbury, has brought assistant manager Richard Thomas with him from the U’s while Lee Harrison returns to the club as goalkeeping coach.

“I’m delighted to be back and looking forward to getting stuck in to the task at hand,” he told the club’s official website.

“It felt so right to come back. It’s a really exciting time for the football club and an exciting prospect for myself. I’m ready for this job.

“I’m so grateful to Colchester for the opportunity they gave me and the faith they showed in me. I loved my time there but the lure of coming back here to manage this football club was always going to be too big to turn down.”

Bloomfield takes over with Wycombe three points off the play-offs in League One while Colchester, 19th in League Two, are looking for their third manager of the season.