Callum McGregor crystal clear on what Ange Postecoglou wants in cup final

Celtic captain Callum McGregor feels the clarity of their manager’s instructions will ensure they perform against Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking to retain the Viaplay Cup when they face their city rivals at Hampden on Sunday.

Celtic have won 22 of their last 23 domestic games, with the only exception being a draw against Rangers on January 2, and McGregor is sure there will be no issues with nerves or the pressure of playing in a final.

The midfielder told Celtic TV: “We always speak about this where, if the structure is clear and what the manager is asking you to do is clear, then it sorts of takes away any grey area.

“And then even in the biggest moments where you have that clarity and understanding about how you want to play the game and how the team should look and function, then it doesn’t really matter how big the game is or what competition you are playing in, you’re playing the same way, you approach it the same way.

“And ultimately the players understand what we need to give the game to make it a success.”