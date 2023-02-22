Andy Murray sees off Alexander Zverev to reach quarter-finals of Doha event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Murray sees off Alexander Zverev to reach quarter-finals of Doha event

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 8.16pm Updated: February 23 2023, 3.12am
Andy Murray beat fourth seed Alexander Zverez to reach the quarter-finals at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Murray beat fourth seed Alexander Zverez to reach the quarter-finals at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha (Jane Barlow/PA)

Andy Murray turned back the clock to dump fourth seed Alexander Zverev out of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and force his way into the quarter-finals in Doha.

The 35-year-old Scot produced a performance of customary grit to edge past Zverev 7-6 (5) 2-6 7-5 in a gruelling contest lasting more than three hours.

His reward is a last-eight showdown with French qualifier Alexandre Muller on Thursday.

Speaking on court afterwards, Murray said: “Obviously I would like to win the matches quicker, but Alex is a top player, he’s a great competitor.

“He always fights right to the end – it’s one of his biggest strengths – so even once I got that tight first set, he kept going for it and the third set, I was really hanging on. He was creating more of the chances and was the better player for large parts of that.

“But I managed to stay strong, kept fighting and got the break at the end and closed it out well.”

Murray won the first set on a tie-break after both players surrendered service repeatedly.

The German served for the set at 5-4, but Murray dug deep to level and ultimately take it in the breaker.

Zverev’s response was swift as he raced to a 3-0 lead in the second and although the Scot made good use of the new balls to register in the next game, he ultimately went down 6-2 after another break.

Murray kept his opponent at bay to win the fourth game of the third set from 30-40 down and level at 2-2, and he scrapped his way to 5-5.

He produced a stunning drop shot and then forced Zverev to hit long to earn the chance to serve for the match, and having earlier found himself two points from defeat, made no mistake to seal his passage.

Asked about the clash with Muller, Murray said: “He’s obviously had a good week this week. Coming through qualifying, he will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions.

“My coach will obviously watch some video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters tomorrow and time to rest up and get ready for that one.”

Fellow Briton Liam Broady’s hopes of joining Murray in the quarter-finals were dashed by third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Broady gave as good as he got for much of the first set before succumbing 6-4 and lost the second 6-3.

In Brazil, British number one Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals with a battling straight-sets victory over home hope Thiago Monteiro.

Norrie needed six match points before wrapping up a 7-5 7-5 victory in a gruelling two hours and 30 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
2
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
3
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
4
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
5
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
6
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee’s Olympia pool saga?
7
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
8
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice
9
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step…
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed 'until further notice'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
The first day of targeted strike action saw EIS members lobbying outside Ms Sommerville's constituency office in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul McGowan 'not at Dunfermline to see out career' as Dundee stalwart lays out…
Andy Murray beat fourth seed Alexander Zverez to reach the quarter-finals at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Warrants for trafficking charge trio
Volunteers and staff at The Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented