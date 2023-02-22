Premier League confident ‘New Deal For Football’ can be agreed with EFL and FA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League confident ‘New Deal For Football’ can be agreed with EFL and FA

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 10.32pm
The Premier League is confident the so-called ‘New Deal For Football’ can be agreed (Andy Rain/PA)
The Premier League is confident the so-called ‘New Deal For Football’ can be agreed (Andy Rain/PA)

The Premier League is confident the so-called ‘New Deal For Football’ can be agreed with the EFL and the Football Association before the end of the season.

The football authorities have been meeting regularly since November last year to discuss a new financial distribution model, enhanced cost control measures, player development and calendar issues, after a mandate was provided to the league by top-flight clubs.

The Government will publish a new White Paper on Thursday confirming its intention to give “targeted powers” to a newly-created independent regulator, allowing it to intervene if the bodies cannot reach agreement on the flow of funds down the pyramid.

Rick Parry file photo
EFL chairman Rick Parry is keen to come to a football-led solution (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, the Premier League is understood to be optimistic that the ‘New Deal’ discussions will reach a positive conclusion without the need for the regulator to be involved.

It has been encouraged by EFL chairman Rick Parry’s comments on Monday that his organisation is keen to come to a football-led solution, even though he had called for the regulator to be given backstop powers.

Even though the top flight still believes Parry’s call for a 25 per cent share of pooled broadcast revenues is too much, the concept of net media revenue being the model for distribution is not off the table.

The EFL is seeking the introduction of a new merit-based payment system in the Premier League and the Championship where the team at the top of each league earns twice as much as the team finishing bottom of that same league, and the abolition of parachute payments.

Fulham v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – Craven Cottage
The EFL is seeking the introduction of a system where the Championship winners would earn twice as much as the team finishing bottom (John Walton/PA)

The Premier League’s current merit payment model sees the league’s top club earn 1.65 times more than the bottom club, which it feels is a key factor in helping to keep the league competitive.

Within the ‘New Deal’ discussions, the FA is understood to be pushing for greater funding for grassroots football, and will be keen to see the detail within the White Paper regarding financial flow down the pyramid.

On the calendar, the discussions will look at the future format of the Carabao Cup, and also the possibility of scrapping FA Cup replays.

