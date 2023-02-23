England stick with winning team for series decider on grassy pitch in Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England stick with winning team for series decider on grassy pitch in Wellington

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 12.26am Updated: February 23 2023, 1.16am
Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and James Anderson (left to right) liked what they saw of the Basin Reserve pitch (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and James Anderson (left to right) liked what they saw of the Basin Reserve pitch (John Walton/PA)

England will take an unchanged team into their series decider against New Zealand, with one look at the grassy Basin Reserve pitch enough to relieve their bowling attack of any aches and pains.

Switching up the seamers was a possibility after last week’s 267-run win in Mount Maunganui, with Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson suffering soreness after their exertions at Bay Oval.

Durham’s Matthew Potts and Nottinghamshire’s Olly Stone were on hand to come in if required but, after assessing a lush green surface on Wednesday, the men in possession were not even contemplating a rest in Wellington.

Captain Ben Stokes said: “It was just a case of seeing how the bowlers pulled up and they’ve pulled up pretty well, especially after seeing the pitch.

“There’s a lot of grass out there, it looks like the lines for the wicket have been painted on the outfield. The bowlers were licking their lips. They might have been stiff yesterday, but after they looked at the pitch felt a little bit looser.

“They’re not training today so I just texted all three of them saying ‘are you good for the game?’ and they just said ‘yeah’. It’s pretty simple.

“It is a fine line between picking the strongest XI but also making sure the bowlers are 100 per cent ready to go. It was pretty easy to name the team once they gave me the all clear that they were good to go.”

The enthusiasm of the English pace attack to try their luck in appealing conditions does not guarantee a clatter of cheap wickets, of course, with the venue renowned for looking livelier than it plays at time.

England head coach Brendon McCullum scored a career-best triple century at the ground nine years ago.
England head coach Brendon McCullum scored a career-best triple century at the ground nine years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)

And nobody knows how well the ground can play better than England’s head coach Brendon McCullum, who made a career-best 302 against India here in 2014.

Stokes said: “You can’t read too much into that, pitches here can offer a lot for the seamers but we’ve also heard from Baz that it can sometimes play into the favour of the batters.

“In our changing room we have the honours board for batters and bowlers. You can see people have taken five for six wickets but also gone for a few runs. There’s also people on the board who have scored massive hundreds.”

Anderson will lead the England attack having returned to top spot in the International Cricket Council’s bowling rankings at the age of 40, the oldest player to hit number one since Clarrie Grimmett in 1936.

The Lancastrian’s seven-wicket haul in the first Test saw him replace Australia captain Pat Cummins after a four-year stint at the summit, yet another distinction for a player with more dismissals than any other pace bowler in the history of the game.

Asked if it would be enough to raise a smile from a man who wilfully leans into his reputation for grumpiness, Stokes said: “No, I don’t think he’ll be that fussed by it to be honest, he’ll just keeping doing his thing.

“But for me personally, Jimmy has been the best – certainly one of the best – in the world for a long time. He’s someone I always look to throw the ball to when I need a wicket.”

Black Caps skipper Tim Southee, another long-serving seamer with 15 years of Test experience under his belt, paid tribute to his opponent.

“He’s phenomenal, he has been for a long time. To see a 40-year-old sitting at the top of the charts is pretty amazing,” he said.

“It’s great longevity. The toll it takes on his body and the way he’s able to keep going and keep performing, he’s great for the game.”

