Four top-flight teams down, one to go – Newcastle’s route to Carabao Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Four top-flight teams down, one to go – Newcastle’s route to Carabao Cup final

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 6.03am
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier celebrates semi-final, second leg victory over Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier celebrates semi-final, second leg victory over Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle will attempt to end a 54-year wait for silverware against Manchester United in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Eddie Howe’s side reached their first final since 1999.

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – second round, August 24 2022

A much-changed Magpies side got off to the worst possible start when Elliott Nevitt rounded off a slick passing move in style to give League Two Tranmere a 21st-minute lead over their Premier League opponents.

However, the visitors dragged themselves back into the tie before half-time when skipper Jamaal Lascelles, one of 10 men drafted in following a thrilling 3-3 draw with reigning champions Manchester City three days earlier, levelled from substitute Kieran Trippier’s corner.

It was left to striker Chris Wood to clinch victory seven minutes after the restart with a glancing header from another Trippier set-piece.

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 (Newcastle win 3-2 on penalties) – third round, November 9 2022

Newcastle keeper Nick Pope saved three spot-kicks to help secure a penalty shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope saved three spot-kicks to help secure a penalty shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England goalkeeper Nick Pope was Newcastle’s hero as a drab evening on Tyneside ended in dramatic style.

Howe once again rang the changes, resting eight of the men who had secured a 4-1 league win at Southampton three days earlier, and saw Pope make an early stop from Jean-Philippe Mateta before opposite number Sam Johnstone denied Miguel Almiron an eighth goal in as many games late on.

Pope then saved penalties from Luka Milivojevic, Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei as Wood, Trippier and Joelinton were successful to take their side through.

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – fourth round, December 20 2022

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith (centre) heads into his own net to hand Newcastle victory
Bournemouth defender Adam Smith, centre, heads into his own net to hand Newcastle victory (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Howe made something of a statement when he named Pope, Trippier, Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson in his starting line-up following their respective returns from the World Cup.

His team enjoyed the better of the game, but needed Adam Smith’s own goal – he headed past keeper Mark Travers under pressure from Wilson with 67 minutes gone – to get their noses in front.

However, Pope had to be at his best to prevent substitute Jack Stacey and Dominic Solanke from equalising as Newcastle edged their way to a seventh successive win in all competitions.

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – fifth round, January 10 2023

Dan Burn chose the perfect moment to score his first senior goal for the club which had released him as an 11-year-old, producing an accomplished finish on the hour.

Joelinton made sure with a second 12 minutes later to send the Magpies to just their second League Cup semi-final and the first in 47 years.

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – semi-final first leg, January 24 2023

Joelinton enjoyed an eventful evening on the south coast as the Magpies took a firm grip on the last-four tie.

The Brazilian saw a goal controversially disallowed and was guilty of an astonishing miss before he powered home the opener after 73 minutes at St Mary’s.

Newcastle academy graduate Adam Armstrong thought he had levelled, only for a VAR review to send the Saints to Tyneside trailing.

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 – semi-final second leg, January 31 2023

Home-grown midfielder Sean Longstaff was the star of the show as Howe’s men took a significant step towards their first domestic trophy since 1955.

Longstaff struck after five and 21 minutes to lift the roof off St James’ Park on a night when Bob Moncur, captain of the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup-winning team, and Hollywood star Idris Elba were in attendance.

Che Adams gave the visitors hope when he blasted a shot past the astonished Pope – the first goal he had conceded in 931 minutes of football – but the Magpies held on despite Guimaraes’ late dismissal for a challenge on substitute Sam Edozie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier celebrates semi-final, second leg victory over Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Fire engines outside a property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented