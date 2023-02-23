England boss Sarina Wiegman isn’t motivated by unbeaten record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England boss Sarina Wiegman isn’t motivated by unbeaten record

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 9.02am
England head coach Sarina Wiegman before the Arnold Clark Cup match against Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)
England head coach Sarina Wiegman before the Arnold Clark Cup match against Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)

Sarina Wiegman’s focus is on trying to improve England and not their long unbeaten run under her management.

The Lionesses, who Wiegman guided to European Championship glory last summer, will play the 30th match of her tenure in their next outing, April’s clash with Brazil at Wembley.

England are yet to lose since she took charge in September 2021 and have won 25 times, including all three fixtures at this month’s Arnold Clark Cup en route to retaining the trophy.

England won the Arnold Clark Cup
England won the Arnold Clark Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Following the 6-1 thrashing of Belgium at Ashton Gate on Wednesday that concluded that campaign, the England boss was asked about the unbeaten run and if she spoke to her players about losing.

And Wiegman, whose side are building towards the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, said: “I actually don’t speak about that record at all.

“You keep the data updated very well, so it’s ‘OK, this is where we are’, and of course it’s really nice.

“You want to win every game – that’s just the standard of this team. We don’t want to win the game because (we are unbeaten in) 29. Of course it’s really nice – so let’s play 200 games and win all of them. But that’s not what we are focused on.

“We are focused on our style of play and how we can improve that in all the parts of the game, in possession, out of possession, in transition moments, and that’s what we are talking about all the time, to make the chance of winning the next game as high as possible.”

Needing only a draw against Belgium to complete a successful Arnold Clark Cup defence after beating South Korea 4-0 and Italy 2-1, England took the lead in Bristol through Chloe Kelly’s 12th-minute finish and doubled the advantage just before the break courtesy of a header from skipper Leah Williamson.

Kelly, scorer of the winner in last summer’s Euros final, netted again in the 50th minute as she ended up with the tournament’s Golden Boot.

A Julie Biesmans own goal made it 4-0, and Lucy Bronze and Williamson added late efforts, either side of a fine strike from Belgium substitute Elena Dhont.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps looked considerably disappointed after Dhont’s goal, and Wiegman said: “The standard is really high and you don’t want to concede a goal, and she’s the goalkeeper so she really doesn’t. As a team we won’t want that, and she doesn’t want that either, so of course she was not happy with that goal.

“But sometimes…you can always say ‘what could we do better’, but I think it was a pretty good action by Dhont too. Yes, we should have blocked the shot, you can say all those things, but I think it was a pretty good action.”

