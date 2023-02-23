Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to play for Wrexham in American 7v7 tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to play for Wrexham in American 7v7 tournament

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 9.45am
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds have been named in the club’s squad for a 7v7 tournament this summer (Jacob King/PA)
Wrexham co-chairs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been named in the club’s initial squad for a seven-a-side tournament due to take place this summer in the United States.

The Hollywood actors, who bought the club in 2021, are due to play alongside Wrexham player-coach David Jones and former players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.

Wrexham have signed up to play in The Soccer Tournament, a winner-takes-all tournament in Cary, North Carolina from June 1-4 with 32 teams competing for a 1million US dollars (£831,000) prize.

The Dragons confirmed their participation earlier this month, joining a field that already includes former Fulham and Tottenham midfielder Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, Hashtag United, Liga MX side Club Nexaca and US Women, made up of former United States internationals.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney announced their intention to buy Wrexham in September 2020 and completed a deal for Wales’ oldest club the following February.

Since then, heavy investment has turned the club into National League promotion contenders and they made headlines in late January when they came close to knocking Championship side Sheffield United out of the FA Cup, instead getting a replay at Bramall Lane which they lost 3-1 after late goals.

The fly-on-the-wall ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ documentary has given the club a global profile, and participating in TST is seen as an opportunity to continue that.

Should Wrexham claim the big prize, the club has pledged to spend half of the money on community projects.

