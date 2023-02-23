Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 3.04pm Updated: February 23 2023, 3.06pm
Lewis Hamilton is preparing for his 17th season in Formula One (Frank Augstein/AP)
Lewis Hamilton is preparing for his 17th season in Formula One (Frank Augstein/AP)

Toto Wolff has sent out a defiant message by declaring Mercedes are ready to carry Lewis Hamilton to a record eighth world championship.

In stark contrast to the doom and gloom which last year engulfed the Silver Arrows as their jumpy machine hit the track for the first time, team principal Wolff painted a rosier picture 12 months on.

Porpoising – the phenomenon where a car bounces up and down on its suspension – contributed to, statistically at least, Hamilton’s worst season in Formula One.

But a new FIA directive to raise the floor edges of this season’s cars by 15mm to mitigate the problem has removed the thorn in Mercedes’ side.

George Russell was first in the car for Mercedes in Bahrain
George Russell was first in the car for Mercedes in Bahrain

And although it was double world champion Max Verstappen who picked up where he left of by posting the fastest time in the first test session on day one of three in Bahrain – 1.2 seconds clear of George Russell in the all-black Mercedes – Wolff hinted that his team is primed to challenge.

“You need to provide a good car for a driver that has the ambition to win races and championships and we have that,” said Wolff.

“We want to win. At this stage last year, we knew we were in trouble because the car was bouncing around and we were not able to drive it correctly.

“But today, it is very different. The car seems to be balanced in the right way. There is no bouncing which is good news. It is a good starting point. We have had a productive morning.”

Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes. He last year lost his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – a streak which stretched back to his debut campaign for McLaren in 2007 – and finished sixth in the standings, 214 points adrift of Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion is heading into the final year of his £40million-a-season contract, but the noise from both the British driver and Mercedes is that an extension will be signed regardless of their on-track form.

Wolff continued: “I am amazed because Lewis has been with the team for 10 years and every year he just come backs more mature, more professional and more understanding of what is good for him. He is in high spirits and super-determined.”

At the lunch break in Bahrain, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second in the order, three tenths behind Verstappen.

Felipe Drugovich, who deputised for Lance Stroll with the Canadian a doubt for next weekend’s race following a wrist injury sustained in a recent road bike accident, broke down early on in his Aston Martin.

The reigning Formula Two champion suffered an electronic failure but he returned to the track to complete 40 laps.

