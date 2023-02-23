Wales draw ‘line in the sand’ as England clash goes ahead after strike threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales draw ‘line in the sand’ as England clash goes ahead after strike threat

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 3.14pm
Warren Gatland wants a "line in the sand' drawn ahead of Wales facing England in the Six Nations (Joe Giddens/PA)
Warren Gatland wants a “line in the sand’ drawn ahead of Wales facing England in the Six Nations (Joe Giddens/PA)

Warren Gatland says Wales’ focus will include “drawing a line in the sand” on off-field issues as they prepare for a Guinness Six Nations showdown with England.

The latest instalment of one of rugby union’s fiercest rivalries was engulfed by a threat of Wales players taking strike action.

That was averted late on Wednesday after compromises were found with Welsh rugby powerbrokers over issues like Wales’ 60-cap selection policy for players plying their trade outside the country and fixed-variable contracts.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named a much-changed team to face England (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wales head coach Gatland delayed naming his team by 48 hours with the England game under serious threat of not going ahead.

But with the green light given and Gatland having selected a side showing nine changes, including no places for British and Irish Lions trio George North, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams, Saturday cannot come soon enough.

“These are circumstances that have been brought on by ourselves, and we can only take responsibility for those things ourselves,” Gatland said, reflecting on events of the past week.

“The focus needs to be purely on the next few days, training well, drawing a line in the sand with what has happened and then bringing out the passion, history and expectation that comes with an England-Wales fixture.

“I was asked by the players not to name the team on Tuesday, and that was about as much as protecting them as well.

“If the game did get called off with naming a 23, then all of a sudden those 23 players are in the spotlight and almost being accused of calling the game off.

“So it was as much about protecting the players in the squad until we had confirmation that the game was going ahead.”

Gatland had praise for Wales captain Ken Owens, who was a key voice for the players as matters were thrashed out behind closed doors.

“There is no doubt that this week has taken a bit of a toll on him,” Gatland added.

“He has done a fantastic job in terms of supporting and leading the players. I made a joke that he looked 10 years younger this morning – it was like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.”

Cap centurions Biggar and North are replaced by Ospreys’ Owen Williams and 20-year-old Cardiff centre Mason Grady respectively, with Grady making his Test debut. Biggar drops to the bench, but North and Liam Williams miss out completely.

Elsewhere, Gatland has handed full-back Leigh Halfpenny his 98th cap – but a first Wales start since he suffered a serious knee injury in July 2021 – while other players called up include wing Louis Rees-Zammit plus Lions forwards Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny
Full-back Leigh Halfpenny is set to make his first Test start since July 2021 (David Davies/PA)

At 6ft 5in and more than 17 stones, Grady offers a similar physical presence to North and he has landed his Test chance after just 20 first-team appearances for Cardiff.

“The message to them (North and Williams) is the same I gave to the squad on day one,” Gatland said.

“We will be looking at some of the players in this group who haven’t had a lot of rugby. We need to expose young players, but keep some experience around them.

“There is a lot of work for us to continue to do as a group to get better and the levels I know we can get to. We are not at those levels yet.

“There is potentially a little more pain to go through, but I am confident we will come through the other side.”

Wales are striving to avoid three successive defeats at the start of a Six Nations campaign for the first time since 2003, but they have beaten England five times out of the last seven meetings in Cardiff.

Gatland added: “For both of us (Wales and England), this game is absolutely massive.

“If we win on Saturday, then we go away to Italy and France and we can finish the Six Nations on a real positive.

“For (England), a loss on Saturday and their last two games are France and Ireland, which are pretty challenging as well.”

