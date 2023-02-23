Liam Fox enjoys the pressure and aims to lift Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox enjoys the pressure and aims to lift Dundee United

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 3.34pm
Liam Fox is under pressure at Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liam Fox insists he is “enjoying the heat” of his battle for Dundee United survival.

The Tannadice side are bottom of the cinch Premiership with five straight defeats in all competitions and travel to fellow strugglers Ross County on Saturday with a sense of agitation surrounding the Tayside club.

Manager Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar came under fire from a section of fans in the 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone at the weekend and there were also protests against Asghar before the Tayside club’s AGM on Tuesday.

United’s American chairman and owner Mark Ogren told club media that while he understands fans’ frustrations he has “no plans to make immediate changes” but the pressure is on for the game against the Dingwall side, who are one point better off in 11th place.

“I think every football manager knows there is a period of time where you will be vulnerable”, said Fox, who revealed goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has recovered from his shoulder injury sustained against the Perth side.

“I know that. I knew that when I took the job. I knew it was always going to be a difficult job but I am enjoying the job.

“I am enjoying the heat because if you don’t enjoy the heat and don’t enjoy the pressure you are in the wrong job.

“We need to win games and we need to win them soon. That’s where I am with that.

“There was no conversation with Mark regarding that (time frame). I have regular contact with Tony Asghar and reasonably regular contact with the chairman.

“We are under no illusions as to the circumstances we are in but we have had plenty of conversations, not just this week, since I have had the job and as far as I am concerned it is business as normal on Saturday, which is doing everything we possibly can to take the three points.

“We need to win games of football. We are bottom of the table. I understand that and there is no getting away from it.

“We understand people are not happy but believe it or not, I’m not happy, the players and staff are not happy.

“We do not want to be bottom of the table so it is up to us to put in performances that hopefully get us results that gets us off the bottom.”

Birighitti was injured and replaced by Jack Newman when his hesitation on the goal line on Saturday allowed St Johnstone attacker Stevie May to force in the late winner, a minute after Dylan Levitt had levelled May’s earlier opener.

“Mark’s injury is not anywhere near as bad as we thought,” said Fox, who will have skipper Ryan Edwards back from suspension.

“He has been back on the training pitch the last couple of days so that gives me a decision to make for the weekend.

“Mark made a mistake. No player purposefully goes out to make a mistake.

“He was obviously disappointed but players, managers, you media guys, all make mistakes as well so it is gone, it is done, there is nothing we can do about that, he has trained and we will see where we go with that one at the weekend.”

