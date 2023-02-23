Marco Silva hopes in-form Fulham can keep the dream alive for their fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva hopes in-form Fulham can keep the dream alive for their fans

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 3.48pm
Marco Silva insisted dreaming of feats such as securing a place in a European competition is “for the fans” (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Marco Silva insisted dreaming of feats such as securing a place in a European competition is “for the fans” as Fulham prepare to host Wolves in the Premier League on Friday.

Fulham sit sixth in the table, after a 1-0 victory at Brighton last Saturday, but Silva remains grounded over his side’s chances of European football next season.

“I am not the guy that dreams too much, I am ambitious – of course I am – but I think we are showing that on the pitch, our ambition and our desire,” the Fulham manager said.

“To dream is for our fans.

“For us it’s game by game and you have to go each game to prepare our players as best we can with full ambition to win the football match.”

Fulham top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has not featured for the club since February 11 with a hamstring injury.

The forward has had a number of injuries this season, with an ankle injury overshadowing his preparations ahead of leading Serbia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Silva will make a late call on Mitrovic, who has scored 11 goals this season for the west London club.

“Nothing different (in terms of injuries) from the last game apart from Mitro,” he said.

“It will be difficult for him to be ready but we have some more time until tomorrow.

“Today he was on the pitch already outside and let’s see what the news will be for tomorrow.

“It will be difficult but the session this morning – it was good to see him outside the last few days, doing some specific work, so let’s see the reaction from today and tomorrow we are going to make a decision.”

“Tom Cairney is still out, as is Neeskens Kebano.”

Fulham have exceeded all expectations this season after winning the Championship the previous campaign, and have won their last three matches – including an FA Cup replay at Sunderland.

Since the World Cup break the Cottagers have only lost two matches – at Newcastle and home to Tottenham – and conceded just four goals in the league.

“The mood (in the squad) is really good,” Silva said

“We have a group of players that are really focused, as all the teams we need a good result to be confident, even more than the previous one.

“With good results and a good performance you can achieve it, but we always believe in ourselves, we know the competition we are facing but we know our quality as well.

“I think it is no surprise that the mood is good.”

