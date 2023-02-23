Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes admits ‘disbelief’ over failed Kyle Vassell appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes reacted with “disbelief” when they lost their appeal over Kyle Vassell’s red card but he will not be put off challenging other contentious decisions in the future.

McInnes expressed his frustration with Scottish football’s use of VAR on Saturday when referee John Beaton was asked to look again at Vassell’s challenge for the ball during Killie’s 2-0 defeat by Hibernian.

Beaton had initially booked the striker for a high boot but subsequently issued a red card after looking at the incident on the monitor.

McInnes was optimistic a three-person panel convened by the Scottish Football Association would reverse the decision again but Vassell will now miss Saturday’s cinch Premiership visit of Motherwell and a trip to Ibrox.

When asked for his reaction to the appeal outcome, McInnes said: “Just disbelief really at the lack of understanding of the whole incident. I just find it so disappointing.

“I was hoping common sense would prevail and the three-person panel… I was told one would be a former referee, and a former footballer or manager or coach. But I don’t believe that was the case.

“I thought there would be a bit more understanding of the situation because nobody in that ground thought it was a red card, including John. I thought he had a great view of it and there was no clamour from Hibernian for a red card.

“But we need to move on and take our medicine.”

When asked if the outcome would put him off appealing again, McInnes said: “I still think if you feel strongly enough about something, you have to put the case forward.

“I was really pleased with the case we put forward in terms of how we felt the incident played out. We owed it to our supporters and Kyle but unfortunately it fell on deaf ears.

“I was hoping the football person on the panel would see that incident for what it was but I was then informed that there wasn’t an ex-footballer or an ex-manager.

“I have been there before with appeals, you don’t always get what you think is the right outcome.”

Stuart Kettlewell will take charge of Motherwell for the first time as permanent manager after being appointed in the wake of two wins as caretaker boss.

“I have always thought he was better than just being on the radio,” McInnes said of the former Ross County manager.

“I know he was in doing the Motherwell reserves and I spoke to him a few weeks ago when his 18s team was here.

“I am pleased for him. I think he has too much to offer than just being a pundit and a youth coach. No disrespect to people doing youth coaching but I always thought he was a manager who had earned the right to have another opportunity.

“He has managed to get a couple of results which helped his case and it just looked like a sensible appointment.”