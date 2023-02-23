Australia book place in another T20 World Cup final with narrow win over India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia book place in another T20 World Cup final with narrow win over India

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 4.36pm
Australia players celebrate after victory in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India (Halden Krog/AP/PA)
Australia players celebrate after victory in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India (Halden Krog/AP/PA)

Defending champions Australia held their nerve to reach the T20 World Cup final after a five-run victory over India, who were left to rue costly dismissals of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in their chase.

Another half-century from Beth Mooney and fireworks from Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner down the order set India 173 to win in Cape Town.

It looked unlikely when they were reduced to 28 for three but Rodrigues and captain Kaur led the fightback with 43 and 52 respectively, only for both to throw their wickets away at crucial moments to ensure Australia progressed into a seventh consecutive T20 World Cup final after India made 167 for eight.

They will face the winners of tomorrow’s England v South Africa semi on Sunday.

Mooney helped Australia make a strong start after they won the toss and elected to bat first with 52 put on for the first wicket with Alyssa Healy.

Healy’s departure brought Lanning to the crease and the captain put her foot on the accelerator.

India’s sloppiness in the field saw Lanning and Mooney afforded lives before the Australian opener was dismissed for a fine 54 off 37 balls.

Gardner picked up the baton with five boundaries in an impressive 18-ball innings of 31 to help the reigning champions post 172 for four despite the best efforts of Shikha Pandey, who claimed two wickets for 32 runs.

Lanning ended Australia’s innings with two lusty blows for six to finish on 49 not out which would later prove crucial but only after India made a poor start to their chase.

Smriti Mandhana, who was recently signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for around £340,000, went cheaply alongside fellow opener Shafali Verma.

When Yastika Bhatia was run out for four, India were on the ropes but Rodrigues was not about to give up the fight.

Rodrigues blitzed her way to 43 before she gave her wicket away with an upper-cut edged behind to Healy from the bowling of Darcie Brown.

India were still on top of the run-rate with captain Kaur looking in fine touch but she also suffered a disappointing end.

Not long after bringing up her half-century with two fours in quick succession, Kaur suffered the unfortunate fate of being run out after her bat got caught in the wicket while attempting to finish a second run after finding deep mid-wicket.

At 133 for five, India could not recover and Brown helped herself to excellent figures of two for 18 before Gardner brought proceedings to a close with a two-wicket haul as their opponents fell short.

