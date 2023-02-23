Forest still waiting to hear whether Steve Cook can be added to 25-man squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forest still waiting to hear whether Steve Cook can be added to 25-man squad

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 5.35pm
Steve Cook was left out of Forest’s 25-man Premier League squad after the January transfer window (Jacob King/PA)
Steve Cook was left out of Forest's 25-man Premier League squad after the January transfer window (Jacob King/PA)

Nottingham Forest are still waiting to hear whether they will be able to add Steve Cook to their 25-man Premier League squad.

The centre-half was left out of the revised squad list after the January transfer window but then Forest applied to have him added after injuries to Scott McKenna and Willy Boly left them short in defence.

The governing body rejected the application but Forest have appealed and have not been told the outcome yet.

Forest boss Steve Cooper is hopeful he will have the 31-year-old available for Saturday’s trip to West Ham.

“We’ve not heard yet. We’re still hopeful,” Cooper said at his press conference.

“If something comes through before the weekend, then that could help. We’ve got our fingers crossed.

“You’d hope (to hear before the weekend). But we’ll stick to the process and see what comes of it.”

Forest’s injury crisis got worse during last weekend’s impressive 1-1 draw with Manchester City as Serge Aurier limped off with a calf problem.

The former Tottenham right-back, who can also fill in at centre-half, ruled himself out for two weeks but Cooper says it might be a little bit longer.

“Serge is added to the injury list. He’s going to be out for three to four weeks as well,” Cooper added.

“It’s just one of those things that we constantly have to get on with. I say it every week, we would like it to be a different situation, but my focus is just on the guys who can play at West Ham on Saturday.”

Forest also have Dean Henderson (thigh), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Omar Richards (hairline fracture of the leg) and Giulian Biancone (ACL) on the sidelines.

But Cooper said: “There’s always light; we’re not despondent or negative. We’ve had a great training week.

“Of course you’d like a different situation with player availability, but that’s not the case. We’re not going to dwell on it too much.”

3

