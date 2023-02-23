Emi Martinez is ‘very happy’ at Aston Villa despite speculation – Unai Emery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emi Martinez is ‘very happy’ at Aston Villa despite speculation – Unai Emery

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 5.53pm
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has challenged goalkeeper Emi Martinez, pictured, to bring his experience to bear (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has challenged goalkeeper Emi Martinez, pictured, to bring his experience to bear (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has played down speculation over World Cup winner Emi Martinez’s future amid claims the club could cash in on him.

The 30-year-old played a key role in Argentina’s success in Qatar and has made no secret of his desire to play Champions League football, something he is unlikely to do at Villa in the short-term.

Reports have suggested the midlands club could be open to offers for him this summer, but Emery has insisted he is happy where he is and challenged him to use his experience to help further the project upon which he embarked when he took up the reins in October.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton, the Villa boss said: “He is a very good guy, he is a very good goalkeeper.

“He improves a lot, he now has experience – he is the best, no? He is the best goalkeeper for us.

“We have to enjoy (life) with him. He is very committed with us, with Aston Villa – and now more even than before because he won the World Cup.

“For him, it’s very important, but he knows as well his new challenge is now with this club because this club signed him three years ago. That is the reason he is, as well, very happy.

“My conversation with him is around how we can do something together and the challenge for him now is here, and to try to do in the next matches, the next year, this project, improving and trying to use his experience helping other players, helping the club, helping to support Aston Villa.”

Martinez will hope for better fortunes on the pitch this weekend as Villa attempt to end a three-game losing streak during which he has conceded nine goals, the last of them in freak circumstances as Jorginho’s shot came back off the crossbar and hit him on the head before crossing the line to cement Arsenal’s 4-2 win.

Emery’s men are currently five places and seven points better off than the Toffees, who have won two of their three league games under Sean Dyche.

Villa’s head coach said: “I think now, they are confident at home, they have won the last two matches at home, with their supporters.

“And, of course, they are behind us in the table, but there is not a lot of difference between both.

“We have to continue trying to escape from the bottom. It’s a very, very important match on Saturday.”

