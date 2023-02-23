Sport remembers John Motson – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.

Football

Tributes poured in after the death of commentator John Motson.

A true legend. Rest in peace, John. pic.twitter.com/A5zgBn8A6R — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2023

As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else. Terribly sad. — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) February 23, 2023

Rest in peace, John Motson. A legend of our game and for so many the voice of football. ➡️ https://t.co/xgUzLvSgFZ pic.twitter.com/WCnfGtKMna — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) February 23, 2023

In memory of John Motson, a defining and legendary voice of English football. pic.twitter.com/22ZpCB24E5 — EFL (@EFL) February 23, 2023

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Motson. He called one of the most iconic goals in our history, and many more. There will never be another like Motty 💙 pic.twitter.com/pZSBiQvLCc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 23, 2023

Wonderful words. A reason why I am gripped by sports broadcasting. Rest in peace, John Motson. https://t.co/GbxIgSme5u — Izzy Christiansen (@IzzyChr17) February 23, 2023

RIP John Motson 💔An absolute Legend of the game.So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.🎙️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/R9nWShRTzD — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 23, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Motson. One of the greatest commentators of his generation, he was synonymous with so many of the beautiful game's most incredible moments. Rest in peace, John ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xr6R2lpYVV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2023

Very sad news to hear that John Motson has passed. He was a TV legend as well as being a very nice guy R.I.P. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 23, 2023

The voice of football… Such sad news. Rest in peace John Motson. 🎙️⚽️ https://t.co/jYRRmOcIl1 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2023

RIP John Motson. An Absolute Legend and voice of football commentary 🎙️🙏🏾 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 23, 2023

I grew up listening to this legend on @BBCMOTD before I knew it, he was commentating on a game l was playing in, then l end up sitting next to him doing co commentary at the World Cup, thank you for the memories Motty. #RIP pic.twitter.com/r2a0qdijsY — Brighty (@Mark__Bright) February 23, 2023

Just heard the sad news about Motty 😢 Had the pleasure of working with the legendary John Motson on numerous occasions – a true gent. Such a lovely man RIP Motty pic.twitter.com/sewh10lG4w — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) February 23, 2023

God Bless John Motson RIP an exceptional commentator and more importantly a truly lovely man. Deepest sympathies to his family 🙏 https://t.co/a1SYMiLlk6 — Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) February 23, 2023

So sorry to see the news that one of if not the best football commentators has passed away. John Motson was the voice of football. I was lucky enough to be in his company a number of times. Hilarious and dry witted with his knowledge of the game. Rip #motty — Geoff Thomas MBE (@GeoffThomasGTF) February 23, 2023

Sad to hear that John Motson has left us … I have nothing but fond memories of his commentaries from when I was a kid to when he called my name as a player … even worked with him, how brilliant !A wordsmith and football encyclopedia who loved the game so, so much.RIP Motty 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qKQ4pCRG94 — Gary Stevens (@GaryStevensUK) February 23, 2023

We’re saddened to hear about the passing of Salford’s own, John Motson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at such a sad time. https://t.co/NQw7TqkiHa — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) February 23, 2023

Leah Williamson dedicated England’s Arnold Clark Cup win to the late mother of injured team-mate Beth Mead.

Gary Neville had his say on the Government’s White Paper on football governance.

Wrexham’s famous owners prepared to lace up their boots.

Stay calm, it’s really happening 😎 WREXHAM LEGENDS ARE COMING TO AMERICA and here is the initial squad! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ➡️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/23Z4n8ngYU — TST (@TST7v7) February 22, 2023

Happy birthday!

Cricket

Australia edge out India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup final.

Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023

What a game! India & Australia are two sides that play hard, always close encounters. #T20WorldCup — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 23, 2023

Considering Australia’s track record and their dominance in women’s cricket, that India ran them so close is a big leap forward for Team India. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 23, 2023

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was pleased to be back in Dublin.

It is great to be back in Dublin and I can’t wait to see all the Irish fans tonight. Time for some food then it is business head on. See you all tonight 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/OZEgQunUNj — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 23, 2023

It’s going to be loud in here later 🇮🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/MuExvYgJQH — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 23, 2023