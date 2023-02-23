Steve Borthwick wants assurances he can pick ‘best players possible’ for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Borthwick wants assurances he can pick ‘best players possible’ for England

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.03pm Updated: February 24 2023, 1.55am
Steve Borthwick is preparing England to face Wales on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Steve Borthwick is preparing England to face Wales on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Steve Borthwick has called on the Rugby Football Union to ensure he is able to select the strongest possible England team as fears grow over the escalating player exodus from the Gallagher Premiership.

England’s Guinness Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday is going ahead after Wales’ players withdrew their threat to strike after finalising an 11th-hour deal in their contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union.

Among the changes sought by Warren Gatland’s squad was that the contentious minimum 60-cap Test selection rule for internationals employed overseas be scrapped.

Instead, it has been reduced to 25 as a compromise, putting into sharp focus the RFU’s own prohibition on England choosing players operating outside the Premiership except in exceptional circumstances.

The rule will be a critical area of debate in negotiations over the new ‘Professional Game Agreement’, which comes into effect in 2024.

Sam Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marchant and David Ribbans are heading to Top 14 clubs after the World Cup and the fear is that the riches available in France and Japan will see more red rose stars follow.

It is against this backdrop that Borthwick has laid out his position to the RFU in the hope the PGA does not leave him selecting from a position of weakness.

“What we are faced with here are some extreme circumstances,” the head coach said.

“There are discussions ongoing about what this means and what the implications are going forward. It’s about the players’ livelihoods and careers as well.

“From my point of view I want to make sure we are able to select the greatest number of players possible. And the best players possible.

“Those discussions are only at their starting point and clearly my focus is on the Six Nations.

“But do I want to make sure we have an England team where we have the best players available to us? Yes.”

Rugby is beset by myriad challenges that threaten the sport’s existence, most notably finances, concussion and declining player numbers at grass roots level.

Premiership club Wasps and Worcester have gone bust, with Leicester taking out emergency funding to avoid a similar fate, and there is unrest among professional players in the English game.

Despite the gloom, the 2023 Six Nations has produced several enthralling matches and Borthwick’s hope is that the Principality Stadium also delivers more evidence of the sport’s value.

“We know there are issues in rugby right now. Everyone knows it’s been a challenging situation for rugby in this part of the world,” he said.

“We’ve seen two clubs no longer playing Premiership rugby this season. So we need to make sure those things are right.

“I and all our players sympathise wholeheartedly with what the Welsh players have had to go through.

“Nobody should have to go through the level of uncertainty they have had. Nobody should.

“With that in mind, I think this game is exactly what we need. We want these big exciting games that are full of passion that allow us to concentrate on the rugby.”

Anthony Watson has replaced knee-injury victim Ollie Hassell-Collins on the left wing in the only change to the starting XV that toppled Italy in round two. Courtney Lawes and Ben Curry are the new faces on the bench.

