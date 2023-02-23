UK Athletics chief admits concern about finances gives him sleepless nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

UK Athletics chief admits concern about finances gives him sleepless nights

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.33pm
Jack Buckner has been concerned with UKA’s finances (Jacob King/PA)
Jack Buckner has been concerned with UKA’s finances (Jacob King/PA)

Jack Buckner admits UK Athletics’ precarious finances have given him sleepless nights.

The 2021-22 accounts, released in December, revealed the governing body had made a £1.8million loss with savings dropping from £2.2million to £430,000 in a year.

Former British Swimming chief executive Buckner, now UKA’s chief executive officer, and chairman Ian Beattie are tasked with improving the situation. However, it has left Buckner worried.

He said: “Well, it is tough, I’ll be really honest with you. It is really tough. You know, it gives me sleepless nights.

“The state of the organisation definitely gives me sleepless nights. Because the finances has been an unfolding thing over the last few years and they still are. It is going to be really tough financially.

“The challenges we have in our finances are more linked to the rest of the business and those are very real. Those are linked around events. So the financial challenge we have got is around commerciality and sponsorship etc etc. That is a very real challenge.

“The performance funding is protected by UK Sport. So you have got a fund and you can allocate within that according to performance criteria. So in theory that funding is protected.”

The Diamond League will return to the London Stadium for the first time in four years in July having been held in Gateshead and Birmingham.

Buckner hopes being in the capital will help UKA’s finances and also put athletics back on the map, with the plan to make it a showpiece event.

“We are in the London Stadium for the Diamond League and our aim is to make that the best Diamond League in the world,” he said.

“We’ve sold 30,000 tickets for the summer. The biggest Diamond League last year sold 25,000 tickets, I want to sit there having sold 40-50,000 tickets and make it the best Diamond League event in the world. We’ve got the date confirmed for next year as well. So we’ve got the next two years.

“We want to sell way more than that. We want the place rammed to the rafters and create that. That’s our big moment.

“The events we do we have got to make them profitable and currently they are not. Things like the national championships do slightly fall in-between. Are they big enough to get TV and have the stars?

“Or do you take a different approach – you might have to downgrade your national championships and put them back in Grangemouth or Sheffield.

“We might have to make some of those calls but because we are slightly stuck in-between with events like this. They are not big enough to get up there but you still have a lot of costs around them. The event costs are massive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
3
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039520 - Perth Christmas lights switch-on event 2022 - Picture shows scenes from the event - Main Stage, Tay Street, Perth Saturday 19th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved
3
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
8
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
9
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
10
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

To go with story by Chloe Burrell. New art exhibition launches at Dundee?s McManus Gallery. Picture shows; Picture One: Alan Robb (2022-10) Picture Two: Donald Bain (2022-22). N/A. Supplied by Picture One: Cynthia J Robb and Picture Two: The Artist's Estate Date; Unknown
McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions
Some of the new pasta dishes that will be available. Image: The Bidge/Rusacks St Andrews
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and new Dunfermline loanee Paul McGowan (right). Images: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list
Dale Crookshank robbed Sam's Store in Arbroath. Picture: DCT Media
Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years
Hamid was a hero in Washington DC. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes
12
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now

Editor's Picks

Most Commented