On this day in 2019: Claude Puel is sacked as Leicester manager

Leicester sacked manager Claude Puel on this day in 2019.

The Frenchman’s final match in charge was a chastening 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

It was Leicester’s sixth defeat in their last seven matches, a run that saw them knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport and drop down to 12th in the Premier League, eight points above the relegation zone.

A club statement read: “Leicester City football club has today parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2019

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career.”

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was instantly linked with succeeding Puel and the Northern Irishman was appointed two days later.

Puel was appointed Foxes boss in October 2017, returning to the Premier League just 133 days after being sacked by Southampton.

Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as its new First Team Manager 📝#WelcomeBrendan — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 26, 2019

The former Monaco and Lyon boss steadied the ship and eventually led the Foxes to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

He was backed by the club’s board that summer, spending money on the likes of James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Rachid Ghezzal and Caglar Soyuncu as he aimed to change Leicester’s style of play.

However, the Frenchman’s approach was heavily criticised by supporters, especially his use of Jamie Vardy, with the former England striker also publicly questioning his manager’s tactics and training regime.