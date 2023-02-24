On this day in 2019: Claude Puel is sacked as Leicester manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2019: Claude Puel is sacked as Leicester manager

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 6.01am
Leicester sacked Claude Puel after six defeats in seven matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leicester sacked manager Claude Puel on this day in 2019.

The Frenchman’s final match in charge was a chastening 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

It was Leicester’s sixth defeat in their last seven matches, a run that saw them knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport and drop down to 12th in the Premier League, eight points above the relegation zone.

A club statement read: “Leicester City football club has today parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career.”

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was instantly linked with succeeding Puel and the Northern Irishman was appointed two days later.

Puel was appointed Foxes boss in October 2017, returning to the Premier League just 133 days after being sacked by Southampton.

The former Monaco and Lyon boss steadied the ship and eventually led the Foxes to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

He was backed by the club’s board that summer, spending money on the likes of James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Rachid Ghezzal and Caglar Soyuncu as he aimed to change Leicester’s style of play.

However, the Frenchman’s approach was heavily criticised by supporters, especially his use of Jamie Vardy, with the former England striker also publicly questioning his manager’s tactics and training regime.

