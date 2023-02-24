Harry Brook eyes family record as dream start to England Test career continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Brook eyes family record as dream start to England Test career continues

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 6.44am
Harry Brook had a day to remember (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Harry Brook had a day to remember (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Harry Brook was being talked about in the same breath as some of Test cricket’s all-time greats after his fourth century in six appearances, but the England batter would settle for having the highest score in his family.

Brook’s knock of 184 not out on day one of the second Test in Wellington followed up his tons in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi as he continued his sensational start to life on the big stage.

By the time England reached stumps on 315 for three he had moved to 807 runs in nine innings, more than any other player has scored at the same stage, with a remarkable average of 108.

That places the 24-year-old on course to become the fastest ever to the 1,000 mark, a record currently held by his fellow Yorkshireman Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indian Everton Weekes. His early statistics even bear up to comparison against the great Sir Donald Bradman, who also started his illustrious career with four hundreds in six Tests.

But for Brook the magical number is 210, father David’s personal best from his days in league cricket with Burley.

Speaking after his game-changing 294-run stand with Joe Root, who also banked an unbeaten century, Brook said: “I haven’t thought about (records) really. But my dad’s highest score is 210 and my highest score is 194 so that’s in the back of my mind.

“I’m sure he’ll be messaging me, reminding me. I was only two years old at the time.”

Brook senior hit 29 fours and seven sixes in his day out against Woodhouse in 2001, and his son brought the same kind of style to a New Zealand attack which he treated like a club outfit.

Harry Brook took the attack to New Zealand
Harry Brook took the attack to New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

He struck 25 fours and five maximums, showing off some serious muscle as he and Root lifted England from trouble at 21 for three to their serene position at the close. Brook is all too aware that golden runs of form like this do not go on forever, but is basking in it while it lasts.

He said: “It was my best yet, definitely. It’s good times at the minute but just around the corner there might be bad times so you’ve got to enjoy these moments and cash in as much as I can.

“One of the things I’ve really tried to do is stay as level headed as possible, but it’s been a good few months. I’m sure the average will come down very quickly but I’m just trying to live in what’s happening at the minute.”

Brook and Root, two men who rolled off the same Headingley production line, proved a perfect partnership as they took a perilous position and turned it into a commanding one.

They dovetailed brilliantly, Brook going at a fierce pace and sitting deep in his crease while Root stood well out of his ground and played the percentages at a gentler rate.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching Rooty bat and I’ve enjoyed batting with him even more,” he said.

“Obviously being from Yorkshire we’ve spent a lot of time together, we have quite a bit of banter and we were both enjoying it while we were out there. I think he was more excited than I was when I got to my hundred.

“It’s a regular occurrence for him, he’s got 29 of them now.”

