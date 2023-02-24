Football rumours: Arsenal close in on new deal for Bukayo Saka

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new contract at Arsenal, reports the Daily Mail. The England winger, whose current deal with the Premier League leaders expires at the end of next season, is said to have agreed terms which will see him earn over £200,000 a week.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are seen as the most likely destinations for Jude Bellingham should he leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to the Athletic. The 19-year-old England midfielder is also reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Barcelona but it is claimed his club would demand over £130million to sell Bellingham this summer.

Jude Bellingham is a man in demand (Tim Goode/PA)

One midfielder who could leave Anfield at the end of this season is Fabinho. The Mirror says the Brazil international could be part of a clearout as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his side.

Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top midfield target, reports Football.London. The West Ham and England midfielder has reportedly replaced Leicester’s Youri Tielemans at the top of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s summer wishlist.

Social media round-up

🚨 Understand Southampton have decided to give Rubén Sellés the chance to be the manager until the end of the current season. He will be the head coach to replace Neil Jones. #SaintsFC Rubén Sellés has convinced the club with his ideas and work, he's set to stay. pic.twitter.com/GZKkFexy6P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2023

Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly battling to sign Real Valladolid rising star Ivan Fresneda pic.twitter.com/r9yHVoGWaA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 23, 2023

Players to watch

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae has been linked with a Premier League move (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)

Kim Min-jae: Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Napoli centre-back in the Italian media.

Beto: The 25-year-old Udinese forward could be on Everton’s summer shortlist, says the Liverpool Echo.