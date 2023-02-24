Luke Shaw: Carabao Cup win would be ‘massive’ for Man Utd after trophy drought

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke Shaw says it would be “massive” for Manchester United to end their six-year wait for a trophy by lifting the Carabao Cup this weekend.

The Old Trafford giants are synonymous with silverware but have not added to their cabinet since 2017, when Jose Mourinho led the Red Devils to Europa League glory against Ajax.

There have been more downs than ups in the ensuing period, but United are back on the right track under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United’s last trophy was the 2017 Europa League (Nick Potts/PA)

Long-serving left-back Shaw is full of praise of the job being done by the meticulous disciplinarian and believes victory against Newcastle at Wembley would be an important moment in the side’s development.

“For the position we have been in over the past years and the feeling we have inside the dressing room, it means everything,” Shaw said.

“It has been such a long time since we have won a trophy. People will say it is the Carabao Cup but for us, it is massive.

“It is something we have been aiming for a long time; to get that winning feeling back, that feeling of winning trophies.”

United head to the capital buoyed by Thursday’s 2-1 comeback win against Barcelona to progress to the Europa League round of 16.

Shaw played left-back in the second leg having played left centre-back in last week’s 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp.

The England international has impressed in both positions since Ten Hag first put him in as centre-back against Nottingham Forest in the penultimate game of 2022.

“Everyone was messing about in the changing room saying I was a centre-back,” Shaw said in an interview with the PA news agency and the BBC.

“I thought I would just play one game and that would be it.

Erik ten Hag (right) has utilised Luke Shaw at centre-back (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But when the next game came and we started preparing and he names the team, he picked me at centre-back again. I was a little bit like ‘wow, I wasn’t expecting this’.

“He said I had done really well and he liked the partnership I had with Rapha (Varane).”