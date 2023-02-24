Rehanne Skinner: Eveliina Summanen ban for deception has ‘opened a can of worms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rehanne Skinner: Eveliina Summanen ban for deception has ‘opened a can of worms’

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.47am
Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner (pictured) has criticised the FA for handing Eveliina Summanen a two-match ban (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner (pictured) has criticised the FA for handing Eveliina Summanen a two-match ban (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner has criticised the “inconsistency” applied to the men and women’s game after Eveliina Summanen was handed a two-match ban for deception and questioned the behaviour of fellow boss Marc Skinner.

The Football Association on Tuesday upheld a charge against Summanen of “successful deception of a match official” after the Finnish midfielder held her face following an incident with Manchester United’s Ella Toone in a Women’s Super League match on February 12.

Toone was sent off after she shoved Summanen to the ground, but the England midfielder’s red card was rescinded and the FA this week confirmed a two-match suspension for the Spurs ace.

“First of all myself and the club don’t agree with the charge that has been made against Eveliina,” Tottenham manager Skinner said ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup match with Reading.

“We were really shocked and disappointed. I was unimpressed with the way this whole process has happened.

“I think it has opened a can of worms. I am not sure what we’re advocating, I am slightly concerned for the example we are trying to set for the wider game and also for the kids that are watching that.

“The last part is the Premier League, Football League and WSL all go by the same rules and this massively highlights the inconsistency around how things are dealt with.

“That is something that definitely needs to be addressed moving forward to make sure we move the game forward in the right direction.”

Spurs’ Skinner was also unhappy with the post-match comments of United manager Marc Skinner, who criticised Summanen and questioned the need for her to “roll around” following the incident.

The Tottenham boss also pondered the precedent set by rescinding the red card given to Toone, who apologised on social media after the sending off.

Skinner added: “For me, commenting on other peoples’ players is definitely beneath the standards and values that I have and I am prepared to go to.

“I don’t think we need to contribute to the pressures that are going on in their lives at the moment and the way they are trying to compete to the best of their ability, so that’s disappointing that that’s happened.

“A player has made a foul, there is then a situation where players are on the floor, and whenever you are raising hands in that situation, going at someone aggressively, if we are not interpreting the rule about violent conduct in the right way, that then is a bigger problem we need to look in to.

“Essentially it is if you attempt to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when you are not challenging for the ball. That’s the rule.

“In a situation where that has actually happened and is evident, the challenge we face is what precedent are we trying to set and what will it look like moving forward if that is something that is okay?”

Skinner did praise Summanen’s “character and resilience” in response to the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner (pictured) has criticised the FA for handing Eveliina Summanen a two-match ban (Adam Davy/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Kirkholm is a beautiful converted church in the village of Saline. Image: Galbraith.
Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna
Tottenham boss Rehanne Skinner (pictured) has criticised the FA for handing Eveliina Summanen a two-match ban (Adam Davy/PA)
The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

Editor's Picks

Most Commented