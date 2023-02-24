Bukayo Saka used to getting ‘kicked and fouled’, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bukayo Saka used to getting ‘kicked and fouled’, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.57am Updated: February 24 2023, 10.36pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants referees to offer protection to Bukayo Saka (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants referees to offer protection to Bukayo Saka (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta has backed Bukayo Saka to deal with the rough treatment he receives from opponents but feels the Arsenal winger can also do more to help his cause.

The PA news agency understands Saka is close to signing a new, long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium, with the England international top of Arsenal’s goals and assists charts this season.

The 21-year-old has not missed any of Arsenal’s last 65 league games, the longest run in the division, as Arteta’s side travel to Leicester on Saturday looking to stay top of the table.

Tempers flare between Bukayo Saka (second left) and Aston Villa players
Tempers flare between Bukayo Saka, second left, and Aston Villa players (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Saka has been under the spotlight in recent weeks over a perceived lack of protection from officials, with just four yellow cards shown to opponents from 40 fouls.

“There is a lot of focus now on Bukayo, and we need to keep that in mind as a team with the plans that we put together, understanding what the opponents are doing, but for sure referees have their responsibilities and they have to do their jobs,” Arteta said.

“If you ask him how it used to be when he was 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 – it isn’t very different. Wingers and talented players get kicked and fouled and get the demand to win games and that is the chance he has, that is his role in the team.

“But we have to train that and he needs to learn when to take certain balls, what to do with that ball, how to use his body, when to jump.

“There are a lot of things we can train, but obviously it is very difficult to understand what the opponent is going to do.

“It is normal creative players want to be stopped and they (the opposition) want to restrict the ball getting into them, occupying and exploring certain spaces. What we have to try to do is completely the opposite.”

Saka was booked after reacting angrily when he was fouled by Philippe Coutinho during Arsenal’s last-gasp win at Aston Villa.

It was arguably the first time Saka has responded negatively to such a challenge and Arteta wants to make sure one his key players does not get caught up in such instances.

“Well the first one who has to protect Bukayo is himself,” he added.

“There’s many ways to do that on a football pitch – within the rules – and he needs to learn and improve that.

Saka and Coutinho clashed during Arsenal's win at Villa.
Saka and Coutinho clashed during Arsenal's win at Villa (Jon Super/AP)

“He reacted in a way but that line is extremely thin and that cannot take him out of his game and lose the focus.

“But he can help that, as well, to have more focus, more determination, more belief for the next action. So it’s something he needs to do.”

Arteta was tight-lipped when asked about Saka’s impending new deal but believes contract extensions for the club’s best assets show the current process is not a short-term one.

“We want to keep our best players. The players that we are developing. We want to create a long-term project here and we need our best players at the club,” he said.

“When it’s done, I can tell you more. But obviously we have the intention to extend the contract of our players and, when it’s done, it’s great news for the club.”

Arsenal will be hoping to have Thomas Partey fit and available for the trip to the King Power Stadium, but it comes too soon for Gabriel Jesus, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

