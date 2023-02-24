Stephen Robinson: Top-six finish with St Mirren would be my greatest achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson: Top-six finish with St Mirren would be my greatest achievement

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 11.57am
Stephen Robinson reviews his first year in charge at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson reviews his first year in charge at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Robinson believes a top-six cinch Premiership finish with St Mirren would arguably be his finest managerial achievement to date.

The Buddies boss celebrated a year in the job this week with his side in fifth place in the table following the 1-0 home win over Ross County last weekend.

Robinson, who reached two cup finals with Motherwell and took the Fir Park side into Europe, is working under financial constraints at St Mirren, who in January posted a loss of £1.6million for the period between May 2021 and May 2022.

Ahead of the trip to Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone on Saturday, where St Mirren would go above Hibernian into fourth place with a win, Robinson looked back at his eventful year in charge and considered the significance of a top-half finish.

The former Morecambe manager said: “I have finished third before, got into Europe, won games in Europe and got to cup finals, but if we achieved top six that would arguably be my biggest achievement considering the backdrop, in terms of the finances and cuts and redundancies.

“It has been a tough challenge. There has been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of things sent to test us early on, and we have been dealing with financial things since the start of the season.

“I repeat myself, it is a credit to the staff here that the players know no difference in terms of the staff cuts and what we have had to do, and it is a huge credit to the players that they have continued to perform and out-perform probably what is expected of them.

“I have had support from the board within their means and we are working together to bring the club into a financial position where it is viable and trying to maintain our form on the pitch.

“When I came in, everyone seemed to be going in different directions. Now everyone seems to be pulling in the same direction, the fans, the board, the players and staff, and it is amazing what you can achieve when everyone believes in the same thing.

“So certainly it would be a super-achievement, not just for me but for everybody involved, from the board all the way down, it would be a superb achievement.

“It is something to aim for but let’s concentrate on Saturday. It is a tough game against a very good side with an excellent manager. They are well-organised and have a talented squad.”

