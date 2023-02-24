I’m in a really good spot: Laura Muir feels ready to break 1000m record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m in a really good spot: Laura Muir feels ready to break 1000m record

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 1.13pm
Laura Muir is aiming to break the 1000m indoor world record on Saturday. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Laura Muir believes she is ready to set a new 1000m world record.

The Scot is aiming to break Maria Mutola’s 24-year mark at the World Indoor Tour in Birmingham on Saturday.

Muir, who won 1500m silver at the Tokyo Olympics and World Championships bronze last year, ran the second fastest time in history over 1000m in 2017 in Birmingham and set a British and European record of two minutes 31.93 seconds.

She fell short of Mutola’s mark of two minutes 30.94 seconds on that occasion, but the 29-year-old feels in the right shape now.

“I feel I’m in a really good spot. I was fortunate the last time I competed in the kilometre in Birmingham I got the European record, so hopefully I can go one further,” said Muir, who is also preparing for next week’s European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

“I’ve had a couple of shots at the K, I’m getting a better feel for it.

“It’s definitely tricky, it’s nasty. It’s running a 800m and keeping going. It’s the most painful of the distances I’ve competed. I’ve got the 800m speed but I’ve also go that bit of endurance.

“In 2017 I was delighted. I wanted to get the British record and ended with the European one as well. I wasn’t really targeting the world record then. It was a really tough race.

“I’ve raced the K a couple of times since then, Glasgow indoors but I wasn’t quite as fit then, and once outdoors in Monaco where I actually ran faster than the time indoors. It’s good to know I can physically run faster than the world record indoors.

“This is the first time running the K where I’ve actually run the time before. I know physically I can do it.

“Sometimes you have to not overly obsesses about it. You have to stay relaxed, not tense up. It’s about keeping on pace but staying relaxed, and when you run relaxed you run faster. It’s always going to hurt when you’re racing.”

Keely Hodgkinson
Keely Hodgkinson will be in action in Birmingham this weekend (Marius Becker/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson also runs in the 800m but played down any hopes of breaking Jolanda Ceplak’s world record of one minute 55.8 seconds set on March 3, 2002 – the day she was born.

“It’s a very hard record to break and I just need to do my best this weekend. I feel I’m in pretty good shape and if it was a smooth race I could get close to it. I’d like to give it a shot but my aim is to beat my own British record,” said the 20-year-old.

“If you are trying to go for a record, don’t force it because it puts you under more stress and it runs away from you, rather than coming towards you.”

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita face off in the 60m, with Adam Gemili racing in the men’s event and Josh Kerr competing in the 1500m.

