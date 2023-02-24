Leighton Clarkson confident loan spell at Aberdeen has been ‘really beneficial’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leighton Clarkson confident loan spell at Aberdeen has been ‘really beneficial’

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 1.33pm
Leighton Clarkson has enjoyed his time at Aberdeen (John Walton/PA)
Leighton Clarkson has enjoyed his time at Aberdeen (John Walton/PA)

Leighton Clarkson is adamant his loan move to Aberdeen has been beneficial to his development despite the team’s recent struggles.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a regular starter since moving to Pittodrie on a season-long agreement from Liverpool in the summer.

The last few months in particular have been challenging as the Dons have struggled for form since the World Cup and recently sacked manager Jim Goodwin, but Clarkson insists the whole experience is making him a more rounded footballer.

“It’s been really beneficial so far,” said the former England Under-20 international. “I’m getting the game time I wanted and I’ve played in a couple of different positions that will stand me in good stead. It’s a tough league to play in, especially as a young boy but I’ve really enjoyed it.

“When we were going through the bad patch, it was new for me because I’d never experienced that before. I spoke to a couple of people and they said the same thing, that it’s another experience that I can take away with me so that if it happens again a few years down the line I’ll know how to deal with it better.

“I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here. It’s a different league, different to what I’m used to.

“I’ve played for Liverpool my whole career since I was younger so I’ve only really known one way of playing. But coming up here and working under Jim and then Baz (caretaker Barry Robson), it’s different ideas, different ways of trying to win games of football. Everything I’m doing here is helping me become a better player.”

Aberdeen were third in the cinch Premiership at the World Cup break but have slipped into the bottom six after winning only two of their last 13 games in all competitions. The seventh-placed Dons are three points behind sixth-placed Livingston, whom they host this Saturday.

“Obviously before the World Cup we were in a great position but after that we’ve slipped up a bit,” said Clarkson. “There’s a lot going on at the club but everyone in the camp is really happy.

“Baz has come in and given us ideas about how he wants to play, and everyone’s buying into it. We’re working for him and the club to try and get into the top six and once we get in there, anything can happen.”

