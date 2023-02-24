James Tavernier has sights set on completing haul of Scotland’s major trophies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Tavernier has sights set on completing haul of Scotland’s major trophies

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 1.41pm
James Tavernier wants more moments like this (Steve Welsh/PA)
James Tavernier wants more moments like this (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers captain James Tavernier is determined to complete the set of major trophies in Scottish football after revelling in the euphoria of their Scottish Cup triumph last season.

Tavernier won a Championship and Challenge Cup double in his first season in Scotland but missed out on the Scottish Cup that same year when Rangers lost to Hibernian in the final.

The right-back had to wait a further five years before getting his hands on his first piece of major silverware but the joy over their 2021 title success was tempered by the fact they received the trophy in an empty stadium.

Rangers beat Hearts at Hampden in May last year days after missing out on the Europa League on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt and the feeling of lifting the Scottish Cup has further whetted Tavernier’s appetite for glory in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Celtic.

Recalling the moment he finally got his hands on the Scottish Cup, the 31-year-old said: “It’s a true honour and words can’t really describe how much you feel. It’s so much enjoyment. It’s not just myself, it’s the full team, the club, the fans, everyone’s families who come to support and you just want to continue to give that.

“That’s what we all signed up for to play for Rangers, to win trophies, and we will be doing everything possible on Sunday to make that happen.

“The first one was behind closed doors and the Scottish Cup final was in front of our fans and it was a different experience. It was amazing to do that in front of your own fans.

“To have that feeling, you just want to continue to have more of that and what a great opportunity we have to play in a cup final this early in the season and try and get our hands on it.

“Personally it would mean completing all three trophies. It’s something I want to do and we have got a great opportunity to do that at the weekend.”

Rangers have won 13 games and drawn the other, against Celtic, since former first-team coach Michael Beale returned to Ibrox to take over as manager.

Tavernier said: “The momentum has really been there with the results that we wanted.

“We know that performance-wise there have been games where we felt that we could improve, which is a good thing because winning games and still not being at the top level we need to be, we know there is room for improvement.

“We will continue to work hard every day on the training pitch to make sure we show that on a match day and hopefully that all falls into place on Sunday.

“We want to keep this momentum going. Since November when the gaffer came in, we all knew what he wanted us to do in his game plan, so it was a smooth process.

“Our target from day one was to win every single game and see where it takes us. That’s what we will continue to do until the end of the season.”

Celtic started brightly at Ibrox on January, but Rangers came back into the game and were moments away from victory before Kyogo Furuhashi made it 2-2.

The derby was only Beale’s fifth game in charge and Tavernier feels Rangers can improve on their performance.

“We really felt we should have come away with the three points,” he said. “But, on saying that, with the game, that happens.

“I thought we could have played better in the first half at Ibrox and the second half we were much better. So we know there is still more to give in a game like that and we came away disappointed that we got the draw. So there’s plenty of positives to take from that.

“We have got a game plan to take into Sunday and as long as we stick to that and apply ourselves from the very first minute and carry it out to the end of the game, then hopefully we will be picking up the trophy.”

