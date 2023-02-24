New Leeds boss Javi Gracia relishing second shot at Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Leeds boss Javi Gracia relishing second shot at Premier League

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 1.59pm Updated: February 24 2023, 3.31pm
Javi Gracia will take charge of his first match for Leeds against Southampton on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Javi Gracia will take charge of his first match for Leeds against Southampton on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Leeds’ new head coach Javi Gracia says he has unfinished business in the Premier League after taking on a relegation fight at Elland Road.

The 52-year-old, sacked by Watford soon after leading them to top-flight safety and the 2019 FA Cup final, has signed a “flexible” contract to succeed Jesse Marsch, whom Leeds sacked earlier this month.

Gracia, who has also had managerial spells at Malaga, Valencia and Qatari side Al Sadd, was introduced to the media after Leeds confirmed he had received his working visa earlier on Friday.

The Spaniard said: “When I finished at Watford, I didn’t know if I’d have another experience in the Premier League. I had the chance in Spain with Valencia, then to Qatar with different experiences of life and working.

“When this experience appeared I didn’t have any doubt. It was what I was waiting for. I was waiting for something in the Premier League and it’s something I’m excited for.”

Gracia will take charge of his first game at Elland Road on Saturday when Leeds bid to climb out of the relegation zone with victory over bottom club Southampton.

He said the club’s hierarchy had made clear his priority of steering Leeds away from relegation during talks on Sunday and that he was happy with the “flexible” nature of his contract.

“You know our situation (as a head coach),” he said. “You can stay one game or stay your life.

“When I accepted the challenge it was because I want to stay here and achieve the objective. I don’t want to be here to stay because I have a contract.

“I don’t want the club to have a coach they don’t want. It’s my goal to finish the season with the objective.”

Leeds had hoped to make a swift appointment after Marsch’s exit on February 6 but met with several setbacks in their bid to replace him.

Leeds dismissed Marsch after a seven-game winless league run and that extended to 10 matches under interim boss Michael Skubala after Saturday’s defeat at Everton left them in the bottom three for the first time this season.

Gracia has been joined at the club by assistants Zigor Aranalde and Mikel Antia, plus conditioning coach Juan Sollas, while Skubala will stay with the first-team coaching staff.

An expectant full house at Elland Road on Saturday will hope Leeds’ players respond to Gracia’s appointment with their first league win since November 5.

“I know the atmosphere is really good,” the former Valladolid, Real Sociedad and Villarreal midfielder added.

“Of course I’m looking forward to the game. I expect our supporters will be player number 12 for us. We need them.

“From the beginning to the end, we need to give our best. Tomorrow we have to give extra effort. Tomorrow is the day.”

