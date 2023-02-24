David Moyes aware of importance of West Ham’s game against Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes aware of importance of West Ham’s game against Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 2.25pm
David Moyes knows how important his side’s game with Nottingham Forest is (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes knows how important his side's game with Nottingham Forest is (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes knows the importance of his side’s crunch game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Hammers are in the bottom three after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham but victory over Forest would move them to within two points of their visitors in the table.

Moyes has not always had the home crowd on his side this season, but wants them to play a part in what could be a pivotal day in the relegation battle.

“It’s a really big game. All the games in the Premier League are big and there is still a lot to play, but things are getting bigger because there aren’t as many games to play as there were,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“We need the crowd. I look at the crowd over the last two years and they’ve been brilliant. It’s 62,500…we have huge crowds coming to West Ham and that’s because they’ve seen good teams and top players at West Ham.

“Sometimes when it’s not going so well is when you really need the fans with you. I know they’ll be with us on Saturday.”

Moyes could hand a start to Danny Ings following his return from injury as a substitute at Spurs last week.

The striker was injured moments into his debut after his January move from Villa and Moyes wants him to fire the Hammers to safety.

“I think Danny Ings is getting fit now,” he said. “He got an injury in his first game after 30 seconds. If you look at our injuries this season, it’s quite incredible really. We’ve had injuries right from the start.

“Getting Danny fit now is really important to us and we want Danny to show us what he can do.

“Danny Ings’ reputation speaks for itself. He’s scored goals at every club he’s played for and I hope he can replicate that here. He’s getting closer to readiness now. He’s settling in. He’s here for a few years on his contract and we want to make sure he’s ready to play.”

Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet have returned to training, with Lucas Paqueta also back involved after injury.

While the Hammers are in the thick of a relegation battle, their European adventure continues after they were drawn against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the last 16.

Moyes, whose side reached the Europa League semi-final last season, said: “When you get to the knock-out stages, any game will be difficult. Winning the group means we get the advantage of being at home in the second leg. It’s a fair trip to Cyprus but we’ll do our best to get through.

“We have to remember how successful these players have been. I’ve got to be honest, we’ve done pretty well in the games and we want to keep going.”

