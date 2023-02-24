‘They will want to bounce back’ – Patrick Vieira wary of Liverpool backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘They will want to bounce back’ – Patrick Vieira wary of Liverpool backlash

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 2.31pm
Patrick Vieira warned against placing too much emphasis on Liverpool’s most recent outing (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Patrick Vieira warned against placing too much emphasis on Liverpool’s most recent outing (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Patrick Vieira ruled out seeing Liverpool’s midweek meltdown in the Champions League as a potential benefit when Crystal Palace host the Reds at Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were up 2-0 inside 15 minutes in the first leg of their last-16 clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday, but the Spanish side staged a stunning comeback to win 5-2.

That might seem to some a boon to Palace, still looking for their first victory of 2023, but Vieira cautioned against placing too much emphasis on the eighth-placed Premier League’s side most recent outing.

“I don’t think this is the best time to play them,” he said. “I think when you’re talking about Liverpool Football Club, with what they have achieved in the last couple of years, looking at the quality of players that they have, they will want to bounce back straight away.

“There is no good time to play Liverpool. But on the other side, our performances in the last couple of games, especially at home with the support that we have, has been positive. So what is important for us is to turn those performances into a win.”

Palace have struggled to find the back of the net this campaign, scoring just 21 goals across 23 Premier League contests.

Wilfried Zaha still leads the team with six, despite his absence from the squad after sustaining a hamstring injury against Newcastle in late January.

The Eagles talisman trained with the team this week, although Vieira said a decision on the winger’s availability will need to wait until the day of the game.

Palace seemed destined to pick up all three points at Brentford last time out until Vitaly Janelt equalised in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Although the 12th-placed Eagles have created chances, few have resulted in much-needed goals in close contests, something Vieira admitted was beginning to affect his players’ mentality.

“I think it’s just a lack of confidence at the moment,” he said. “The lack of belief. I think it’s important for us to continue creating those chances and keep working hard in training and try to score those goals, because moments of the game are really important to take those chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Patrick Vieira warned against placing too much emphasis on Liverpool’s most recent outing (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Patrick Vieira warned against placing too much emphasis on Liverpool’s most recent outing (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented