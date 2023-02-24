St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark targets scoring against St Mirren again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is looking to make it three in a row against St Mirren this season when the Buddies visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The 31-year-old scored a debut goal in a 3-0 win over Stephen Robinson’s side in September following his move from Dundee United.

Then, a spectacular last-gasp overhead kick levelled the scores at 2-2 when the sides met in Paisley in November.

Clark told SaintsTV he will be looking to get on the scoresheet again against the Buddies in Perth in their third cinch Premiership encounter of the season.

He said: “I hope to get another one on Saturday. Obviously good memories.

“My debut here, it was great to get off the mark right away and obviously a good result that day as well and the last-minute equaliser in Paisley, that was a good one as well, albeit we didn’t get three points but it was a good point on the road so I look forward to Saturday now and hopefully get another goal.

“It will be another tough game. They are all tough in this league. I have touched on that before.

“It is a very difficult league, they are all good teams so we know we are capable of beating them.

“Obviously we have done it here before and so we will take confidence from last weekend and hopefully get three points.”

Away victories over Motherwell and Dundee United were split by a home defeat by league leaders Celtic and Callum Davidson’s side go into the game in eighth place in the league, two points behind Aberdeen.

Clark believes the Perth side can “definitely” start to look up the table.

The former Rangers and Dunfermline player said: “To get the three points last week (against Dundee United) was great.

“We went through a wee sticky patch for maybe five or six weeks but hopefully that’s us out of that now.

“Obviously the result against Motherwell and at Tannadice at the weekend – so definitely looking up the way.”

Saints have trimmed their squad by allowing two players to leave on loan to Championship clubs.

Ali Crawford has teamed up with former Hamilton team-mate Dougie Imrie at Morton while Michael O’Halloran has joined Cove Rangers.