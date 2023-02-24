Antonio Conte ‘very close’ to Tottenham return but will not make Chelsea clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte ‘very close’ to Tottenham return but will not make Chelsea clash

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 3.17pm Updated: February 24 2023, 7.48pm
Antonio Conte is ‘very close’ to returning to Tottenham, according to assistant Cristian Stellini (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antonio Conte is 'very close' to returning to Tottenham, according to assistant Cristian Stellini (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is “very close” to returning fully to work but is not set to attend Sunday’s match against former club Chelsea.

Conte remains in Italy recovering from gallbladder surgery after doctors told him last week to rest again, having rushed his return to first-team duties at Spurs by being involved in their defeats at Leicester and AC Milan.

Assistant Cristian Stellini led the team for last weekend’s win over West Ham and has been in regular contact with Conte, who has been watching back training and calling his long-serving coach several times a day.

Even though Conte’s workaholic nature pushed him to return to action earlier than planned before, he is not expected to be present for the visit on Sunday of a club with whom he won two trophies.

“We don’t know yet but my feeling is that he’s very close to coming back,” Stellini said.

“No, I don’t think so (for Chelsea). It is not the moment, but he is very close because I feel also his energy. We have a call three times a day, also in the evenings so absolutely I feel Antonio like he is here.

“We speak a lot and, if we compare when Antonio had the surgery three weeks ago to now, it is completely different. He is completely involved. We transfer to him our feeling, this sensation we have on the players.

“He can watch also the training so the energy is coming again 100 per cent.

“I am looking forward to have him back and when he would be back I think the impact of Antonio will be incredible.”

Spurs lost all four meetings with Chelsea last season, which included three last January where the Blues won 3-0 on aggregate across a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.

Yet 12 months on and Tottenham could move 14 points ahead of their London rivals with victory this weekend, but Stellini is eager to play down talk of where they could be this time next year.

“We have the same points we had last season and we finished fourth. We can do it also this season, but we need to feel the confidence to do it,” he insisted.

“Title contender is not a description we like because to be a title contender you have to show in the schedule to be a title contender.

“We need facts to be a title contender. Everyone can speak about this but you have to show and need to stay there.

“We are happy because if we compare our team to last January, now we are better, but we have to continue to work and improve. Last season we struggle too much against Chelsea and we hope this season that can change.”

Stellini continues to impress in Conte’s absence and has now won three games in charge of Tottenham after also achieving the same number of victories when he deputised for his boss at Inter Milan.

Cristian Stellini
Cristian Stellini has impressed in Antonio Conte’s absence (Zac Goodwin/PA).

The one-time Alessandria manager added: “I enjoy a lot to be a coach in charge, but when you take a decision you have to do your best.

“Sometimes I think about being a coach, like a dream. But I’m an assistant and that’s the reality.

“I enjoy being an assistant. I feel I’m good in this job enough to continue.”

