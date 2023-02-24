Andy Murray saves five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka and reach Qatar final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Murray saved five match points in yet another marathon encounter to somehow reach the final of the Qatar Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion went the distance again – all six of his wins this year have gone to deciding sets – in an astonishing 6-0 3-6 7-6 (6) victory over rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka.

Serving at 5-3 down in the decider, Murray had to save two match points before Lehecka moved 40-0 up on his own serve in the next game.

What happened next was scarcely believable, even by Murray’s standards, as he repelled all three match points to level the set at 5-5, before beating a shellshocked Lehecka in the tie-break.

Comeback king 👑@andy_murray saves 5️⃣ match points to defeat Lehecka 6-0 3-6 7-6 (6) and make the Doha final for the 5️⃣th time 👏@qatartennis | #Qemo2023 pic.twitter.com/3pn1pR4z4E — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 24, 2023

“I don’t know, that was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the 35-year-old Scot said on Amazon Prime.

“I knew it was his first time serving for a final so I had to keep the pressure on because I know how difficult it can be to serve matches like that out, but I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around.”

Murray, twice a winner in Doha, has now reached the final a record five times.

“This tournament has had many great players; (Roger) Federer, (Andy) Roddick, (Rafael) Nadal and Novak (Djokovic),” he added. “Those guys have obviously achieved a lot more than me so this is maybe one small win I can have over them.”

Murray has played 12 sets this week, on the back of his two brutal five-setters at the Australian Open, and spent another two and a half hours on the court getting past 21-year-old Lehecka.

“I feel all right just now although obviously the adrenaline is pumping after a match like that,” he said.

“I’m sure there’ll be a bit of fatigue tomorrow but I have a great team behind me. My physio has a job on his hands tonight.”

In his first final since last June, Murray will face world number eight Daniil Medvedev, who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6 (7).

If he wins it will mean a first title since victory in Antwerp in October 2019, and a second since undergoing career-saving hip surgery.

Elsewhere, British number one Cameron Norrie reached the last four of the Rio Open.

The 27-year-old dropped the first set against Bolivian Hugo Dellien but hit back to win 4-6 6-1 6-4.

Norrie will meet Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in Saturday’s semi-final.