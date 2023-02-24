Sam Walker the serial survivor confident of Kilmarnock chances in dogfight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Walker the serial survivor confident of Kilmarnock chances in dogfight

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 6.40pm
Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker
Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker is steeled for the responsibility of leading the troops in a relegation fight after emerging from a hat-trick of survival battles earlier in his career.

The 31-year-old was Colchester’s first-choice keeper during three great escapes, including one where they only lost twice in their final 10 matches before sealing a late winner over Preston to stay up.

Killie are right in the mix at the bottom of the cinch Premiership, sitting just outside the danger zone in 10th ahead of Saturday’s visit of Motherwell,

Their home form is keeping them just above the bottom but they have only claimed two points on the road.

Walker said: “We had a patch in October where we went on a run and got ourselves up the league a little bit. We have proved we are capable of that. It’s just putting that into action.

“We have an excellent group, we have experienced guys who have been in situations like we are. The manager (Derek McInnes) is very experienced. We have got the people in the right areas to do what we need to do, it’s just a case of going out and doing it.

“There’s guys in the changing room who have been in this position. I have had several campaigns in League One with Colchester including two final-day survival jobs where we needed to win and got the job done on the last day.

“I pretty much had three seasons in a row clinging on to League One and we did it every time.

“So I understand the pressure that comes with doing what we need to do and I can use that experience along with some of the other guys to share with the younger players, particularly the loan players who are new to this situation.

“We definitely have more than enough in that dressing room both on the pitch but also in terms of our experience to guide the group and the football club through.

“We have proven we can put performances in and that we can bounce back from poor performances, as last week (losing to Hibs) was, so that’s what we are focused on doing.”

Walker helped Killie win promotion last season and does not want all their efforts to be in vain 12 months on.

“A lot of the times survival is more of a relief,” he said. “I definitely don’t want to take it to the last game of the season, I would like it to be done long before then, but if it needs to be then, as long as Kilmarnock Football Club are in the Premiership next season, then that is ultimately all that matters.

“I am used to dealing with that responsibility that you feel, particularly at this football club, where we worked so hard last season, everyone behind the scenes and on the pitch, it was a big, big collective effort to get the club back to the Premiership.

“So we are very much aware of our responsibilities as players to make sure we maintain our status.”

