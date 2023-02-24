Cristian Stellini admits admiring ‘great manager’ Graham Potter before showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristian Stellini admits admiring ‘great manager’ Graham Potter before showdown

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.32pm
Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini is a fan of Chelsea boss Graham Potter, pictured (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini is a fan of Chelsea boss Graham Potter, pictured (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has spoken of his admiration for Chelsea boss Graham Potter and revealed he has studied the under-pressure manager since arriving in England.

With Antonio Conte still in Italy recovering from gallbladder surgery, his number two Stellini is again set to patrol the touchline for Sunday’s match and will come directly up against Potter.

Potter has faced plenty of criticism since he swapped Brighton for Chelsea in September and last weekend’s home defeat by Southampton made it one victory in 10 matches, but he has an unlikely ally in Conte’s trusted assistant.

“I studied Potter since I arrived here because he was a manager that was at Brighton last season and I followed Brighton a lot,” Stellini revealed.

“It surprised me the way they play, the way they changed system many times and the way they were good to challenge with Potter.

“We played many games against them and every game was different so to understand the decisions he took last season was really interesting for me. For sure he is a great manager.”

A small section of Chelsea supporters chanted for Potter to leave after their latest defeat and Spurs could move 14 points ahead of their London rivals with victory this weekend.

Stellini preferred not to directly speak about the form of Sunday’s opponents but insisted everyone needs patience.

He added: “I don’t know about Chelsea but I know that every team, every club, every season is different. You have to take care and don’t go rushing in the way you want the team to get the result.

“The result sometimes depends not on how better you are at your job or how you are working well but maybe different team needs more time. It depends.

“Sometimes you have to be patient. You have to wait for the right moment, the result arrives also if you are not expecting.

“Last season we struggled a lot until February but after that the team changed. It is not every time the same, the coach has to wait for the team to play and continue to work and be confident in his job.”

Stellini has worked for a long time with the extremely animated Conte, who regularly displays his emotions on the touchline and in press conferences.

Potter’s mantra is in contrast to the Tottenham boss or his predecessor Thomas Tuchel and a recent line of questioning of the Chelsea manager has been over his lack of anger.

“Sometimes I get angry. With my children more than anything,” father-of-three Stellini joked.

“Everyone is different. Also in Italy we have coaches who show a different behaviour so it is not important. What is important for me is that our players play a great match.

“Anger sometimes comes from love, also a manager, if he loves his team and he loves his job, sometimes he is angry. Maybe you don’t have to show this anger because you have it inside and you transfer it to your team after.”

Fireworks occurred between the teams during the draw at Stamford Bridge in August when Tuchel and Conte clashed, but with the duo absent for different reasons this time, no repeat is expected on Sunday.

Stellini said: “They are more friends than they showed in that moment. They respect each other a lot. I know this very well.”

