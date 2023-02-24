Mum’s the word as Eddie Howe prepares for Wembley occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mum’s the word as Eddie Howe prepares for Wembley occasion

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.32pm
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will have his late mother Anne firmly in his thoughts ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will have his late mother Anne firmly in his thoughts ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eddie Howe will return to Wembley on Sunday with his late mother firmly in his thoughts.

The 45-year-old could be just 90 minutes away from succeeding where even Geordie folk heroes Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson failed by bringing a first major trophy back to Newcastle since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

However, as he walks out on to the hallowed turf at headquarters ahead of the Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester United, he will cast his mind back to the day his mother Anne took him there as a child.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe visited the old Wembley Stadium as a child
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe visited the old Wembley Stadium as a child (Louisa Buller/PA)

Howe said: “She took me for a tour around Wembley as a five, six-year-old, lifting the fake FA Cup, walking out with the fake crowd noise. She was there doing that with me.

“My football opportunity is all down to her, really, so certainly during this week, I’ll be thinking a lot about her and the part she played in my life.

“But those memories as a kid, I’ve never forgotten that day. Wembley for me was an amazing place, a place I was desperate to come back to in some capacity in football.”

Howe’s mother, who died in 2012 after a short illness, was a single parent who raised her children – the Newcastle boss will have his three brothers and sister among the crowd on Sunday – while holding down multiple jobs in order to provide for her family.

Her work ethic and dedication are traits he has inherited, and he insists she is due much of the credit for the adult he has become.

He said: “I’d say 99.9 per cent is all down to her because she was my driving force as a child. She was a massive, massive influence on me, and I’m doing everything now really because of her.”

Howe has enhanced his reputation significantly since accepting Newcastle’s offer of employment in November 2021.

The club’s Saudi-backed owners turned to the former Bournemouth boss after then Villarreal manager Unai Emery had rebuffed their advances, and the coaching dossier he had compiled during his time out of the game has since been put to spectacularly good use.

Eddie Howe in action for Portsmouth
Eddie Howe in action for Portsmouth (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

However, leading a team sitting in fifth place in the Premier League out for a major final would have seemed a very distant prospect the day Howe was forced to retire as a player at the age of 29 having battled for five years to come back from a serious knee injury suffered during his time at Portsmouth.

In the depths of his despair, Bournemouth asked him to to head up the club’s centre of excellence and much to his surprise, he was hooked instantly, later managing the Cherries on their rise from League Two to the top flight.

He said: “I got the coaching bug, and it was a coaching bug that I never thought I’d get because I just felt I was a bit too shy to do it.

“I was just passionately then trying to seek every resource that I could to try to understand coaching more because playing and coaching, as I’ve said many times, are totally different skills.

“Although you think as a player you know what you’re talking about, the reality is you finish playing and you realise you know nothing, so I was starting from zero and then trying to smother myself with information.”

Victory at Wembley would represent a major landmark in Howe’s career, but that would be secondary for a man who has swiftly become embedded in a city desperate for success.

He said: “Hopefully my work over time will prove that I’m good enough or I’m not good enough, but I think there’s a bigger picture here. This is for Newcastle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will have his late mother Anne firmly in his thoughts ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will have his late mother Anne firmly in his thoughts ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented