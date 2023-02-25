Joe Root impressed by ‘brilliant’ Ben Stokes declaration as England take charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Root impressed by ‘brilliant’ Ben Stokes declaration as England take charge

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.32am Updated: February 25 2023, 6.38am
Ben Stokes was praised for his captaincy by his predecessor Joe Root (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Ben Stokes was praised for his captaincy by his predecessor Joe Root (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Joe Root praised Ben Stokes for a “brilliant” and “brave” declaration against New Zealand as his decision opened the door for England’s bowlers in Wellington.

Stokes is increasingly using the tactic as a creative weapon, allowing him to manipulate the flow of the game and force opposition teams to dance to his tune.

Just as he did in Rawalpindi in December and Mount Maunganui last week, he drew an early end to the England innings and, once again, his instincts proved correct.

James Anderson, left, took three wickets
James Anderson, left, took three wickets (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Root was on 153 and batting beautifully when Stokes waved him off with the score on 435 for eight, leaving a tricky 35-minute period of batting which the hosts might otherwise have escaped.

James Anderson promptly removed Devon Conway and Kane Williamson in that bonus window before lunch and Will Young just afterwards, sowing the seeds for New Zealand’s underwhelming reply of 138 for seven.

And Root, who spent more than five years taking the responsibility for those decisions as skipper, was full of praise for his successor’s ability to affect the game.

He said: “I just think it was a brilliant call from Ben. It would have been very easy for us to keep going and, if we had, we might not be sat here with them seven down now. Credit to him, he’s just walked so naturally into the role, he’s managing the game really well and everyone is responding to it.

“It just seemed a very brave and attacking option. Full credit to Ben, as you’d expect, for taking it on. The decisions he’s making under pressure, the way that he’s managing the team and his players, is as good as I’ve seen.”

Stokes had earlier batted with exactly the same attacking intent, albeit with less success. He flashed his way to a risky 27 at a run-a-ball before being caught swinging hard at Neil Wagner.

That underlined the notion that in setting the tone for his team, he is underselling his own ability with the bat in favour of making a statement.

But Root, whose form ebbed and flowed at different times during his long spell in charge, has no concerns about that.

Joe Root leaves the field unbeaten on 153 after England's declaration
Joe Root leaves the field unbeaten on 153 after England's declaration (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

“I think he’s doing a brilliant job of getting the best out of himself as a leader. There’s no doubt that his own performances will come,” said Root.

“He’s that kind of big game player and there will be a situation where we’ll be up against it and he’ll stand up and deliver. It’s a matter of time in my eyes. Ultimately, I think it’s more important the contributions he’s making as a leader at the minute because he’s getting the best out of 10 other players and that in itself is massive for this team.

“There were times when I was overly focused on everyone else and there were probably times when I was overly focused on myself. I think it just comes through time and experience of understanding how you manage both.”

Ollie Pope takes a catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell
Ollie Pope takes a catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

New Zealand’s batting coach Luke Ronchi bristled at the idea that his players had been sucked in by England’s aggressive approach to scoring, after Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls both fell to reverse sweeps.

Asked if ‘Bazball’ was in their heads, he said: “I wouldn’t have thought so. We know Baz and we know that’s a phrase that is being thrown around. But from a cricketers’ perspective I don’t think too many people pay too much interest to it.”

New Zealand will resume with three wickets in hand and another 98 runs needed to take the possibility of following on off the table.

