Lewis Hamilton fears F1 plan to outlaw tyre blankets could put lives at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lewis Hamilton fears F1 plan to outlaw tyre blankets could put lives at risk

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 1.52pm Updated: February 25 2023, 5.19pm
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Frank Augstein/AP)
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Frank Augstein/AP)

Lewis Hamilton fears lives could be put at risk if Formula One presses ahead with a proposal to outlaw tyre blankets.

The ban could come into force as early as next year, with a vote of the sport’s major players due to be held after the British Grand Prix in July.

Tyre warmers allow drivers to have rubber with suitable grip and pressure when they start the race, or leave the pits.

Lewis Hamilton in action during testing
Lewis Hamilton in action during testing ahead of next week’s Bahrain Grand Prix (Frank Augstein/AP)

But they use a considerable amount of energy, and their removal is being considered on cost and sustainability grounds.

However, seven-time world champion Hamilton, among only a handful of drivers to have completed dry weather no-blanket running for F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli, said: “It is dangerous.

“I have tested them, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So on safety grounds, it is the wrong decision.

“You have to drive multiple laps to get the tyres to work. The whole argument is that taking away the blankets will be more sustainable and more green, but we are using more fuel to get more temperature into the tyres.

“What is more concerning is that when you go out, the car is skating around, it is very twitchy, and if someone else is on tyres that are working, you could easily collide with them. It is a pointless exercise.”

Responding to Hamilton’s comments, Pirelli boss Mario Isola said: “We are following a plan with the FIA and F1.

“We are in the early stages and after Silverstone there will be discussion with all the parties involved.”

Hamilton was addressing the contentious topic on the final day of this week’s three-day test in Bahrain.

Despite team principal Toto Wolff declaring at the start of the week that he expected Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell will have the machinery to contend for this season’s world title, there is a growing, and ominous feeling in the paddock, that reigning champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team might prove unstoppable.

“It is difficult to sum it up,” said Hamilton when asked to asses his chances ahead of next Sunday’s opening race, also in Bahrain.

“We have had a couple of difficult days, yesterday particularly was difficult, and a bit more of a struggle.

“Right now, the bouncing has pretty much gone, so that is a huge step for us, but there are still some underlying things that we are working through.”

Hamilton took over testing duties from Russell for the concluding session in Bahrain and finished second, four tenths adrift of Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

With Verstappen sitting the final day out, Perez set the quickest lap of the week to underline Red Bull’s pace – even though Hamilton was on the softest, and theoretically, speediest rubber.

Earlier, Russell ended the opening running on Saturday four tenths back from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc, a distant second to Verstappen in the championships last season, said: “I feel we have got some work to do. Red Bull seems to be very strong.”

Meanwhile, a confident Verstappen, who won 15 of the 22 rounds last year as he raced to his second title in as many seasons, said: “Our only goal is to win the championship.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Frank Augstein/AP)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

All-Strong Gym, is run by Andy Douglas and his wife Jess. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first
The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month.
REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented