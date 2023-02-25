Bristol Rovers inflict more pain on Oxford By Press Association February 25 2023, 2.30pm Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton saw his side win (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two goals in six minutes midway through the first half set Bristol Rovers up for a first win in eight games and piled more misery on free-falling Oxford as they won 3-0. Scott Sinclair sent Simon Eastwood the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lamare Bogarde was tripped by Cameron Brannagan. Then on 28 minutes Aaron Collins turned in Sinclair’s right-wing cross from close range at the near post. Luca Hoole headed in James Connolly’s 75th-minute corner as Rovers made it three to wrap up a comfortable league double over a sorry-looking U’s. Oxford have now picked up just one point from the last 24 and large sections of the home support called for manager Karl Robinson to go. The home side did almost take the lead in the first minute when a corner came off a Rovers player’s head and struck the post. Kyle Joseph also turned a Yanic Wildschut cross narrowly wide and Oxford were dealt a further blow when striker Sam Baldock hobbled off injured after 20 minutes. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex 2 Body found at Fife beauty spot 3 Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold 4 Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks 3 5 Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found 2 6 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went… 9 7 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 8 Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months 9 Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat 10 Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer More from The Courier Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail… 3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness… Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag… GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug… NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health… Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have… Editor's Picks JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered the questions Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found Fife Council’s soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike REBECCA BAIRD: I can’t ‘move on’ from the pandemic – am I the only one? Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex Family pays tribute to tragic hunter who died near Dundee and slams High Court verdict Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104 Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 4 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 5 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 8 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 9 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga? 10 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise