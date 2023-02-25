James Tavernier urges Rangers to have ‘broad shoulders’ in final against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Tavernier urges Rangers to have ‘broad shoulders’ in final against Celtic

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 3.06pm
Rangers captain James Tavernier is looking for more glory (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers captain James Tavernier will use his cup final experience to try to ensure his side show bravery on the ball at Hampden on Sunday.

Tavernier is looking to lift his third major trophy as Gers skipper when they take on Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final.

The 31-year-old captained Rangers to the Premiership title in 2021 and Scottish Cup success in 2022, having also played his part in their 2016 Championship and Challenge Cup triumphs during his first season in Scotland.

The right-back lost the Scottish Cup final against Hibernian in that same season and has also experienced frustrating final defeats against Celtic in the League Cup and against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

When asked how his experiences could help, Tavernier said: “Obviously it’s in the background. You do have experience in these kind of games.

“You have got to let the game settle out because it will be a very fast tempo, as it always is at the start of the game.

“We have got to expect that and when it’s required for us to play our football, we have got to have big, broad shoulders and get the ball and play our football.

“I know the boys are more than capable of doing that.”

Tavernier was inducted into the Rangers hall of fame last weekend, a feat he never imagined could be possible when Mark Warburton signed him from Wigan in the summer of 2015.

“You never think too far ahead,” he said. “This is my eighth season. There are plenty of positives and negatives in that.

“There are obviously regrets where you have not won more trophies than you want to.

“But it’s all about what’s in the future and what you can impact. This is something we can impact on the weekend.

“We have a chance to win a trophy. We have not won it in a long time and we will be doing everything possible.”

