Karl Robinson says Oxford’s run of form is the worst sequence of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Karl Robinson says Oxford’s run of form is the worst sequence of his career

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 3.58pm
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is up against it (Adam Davy/PA)
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is up against it (Adam Davy/PA)

Karl Robinson says the worst run of his career has left him in a tricky spot at Oxford.

A 3-0 loss at Bristol Rovers was their latest setback, Scott Sinclair (penalty), Aaron Collins and Luca Hoole all scoring for Gas – their first win in eight.

Oxford have one point from the same amount of games, and Robinson said: “It’s been a horrific run. It’s as bad as it gets.

“It’s one that at this moment drains all the positivity we had out of you.

“I don’t think in any game we have started negatively or on the back foot.

“We had chances in the opening minutes – one came with a deflection – and Kyle Joseph got across the back post but didn’t make good contact.

“Then the one time they get into our box, if it’s going to fall to anyone in a defensive situation the one you would want it to be to have a first touch would be Cameron Brannagan – and we have a penalty against us.

“In that moment you could see all the confidence and all the belief just drain.

“And that’s where you’ve got to find that little bit of calmness and belief to still believe in who we are as a team.

“The second goal comes as an exact replica of the one we missed with Kyle, and then it becomes an uphill battle.”

As Oxford continue to struggle, Robinson knows criticism will come.

“The criticism and the negativity is to be expected and is accepted,” he said.

“I have to accept responsibility for the result, and protect the players.

“I’ve got to be the shield for those players who are finding this moment difficult.

“I don’t think the fans turned on the players. If they turn on me that’s the best way of doing it

“I don’t think any player has shirked responsibility. No one’s not working hard but what you do see at this moment is a team that is really lacking confidence.

“I have to accept the consequences. The last three months have been as bad as I’ve had in my career and some of the performances certainly haven’t been good enough.

“It hurts. It hurts me, it hurts the players and I know it hurts the fans.”

For Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton, the most important thing was getting back to winning ways.

“I wouldn’t want to single any one out, it was just a great team performance,” Barton said. “It was about getting back to the basics after such a bad showing last week. We worked hard on the basics in training this week.

“It was important to get back in that winners’ enclosure. It’s been a tough few weeks with injuries and losing games of football.

“We knew we had a young group and a young team and that we had to work through the adversity.

“Today we were excellent once we got that opening goal, on a difficult pitch and against decent opponents.

“We’ve got some decent quality in our building so it was just about going through the process of piecing a good team together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is up against it (Adam Davy/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

All-Strong Gym, is run by Andy Douglas and his wife Jess. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first
The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month.
REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented