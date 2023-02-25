Mark Robins: Viktor Gyokeres hungry for more goals after scoring Coventry winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Robins: Viktor Gyokeres hungry for more goals after scoring Coventry winner

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 4.28pm
Mark Robins’ Coventry beat Sunderland (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Robins’ Coventry beat Sunderland (Nick Potts/PA)

Mark Robins says Viktor Gyokeres is hungry for more goals after the Sweden international marked his 100th Coventry appearance with the winner as the Sky Blues beat Sunderland 2-1.

Gyokeres teed up Jamie Allen in the first half before scoring for the third consecutive game as Coventry made it three wins on the bounce.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scored a late consolation for the Black Cats but Sunderland could not prevent a second defeat in as many outings.

“He is not finished there, that’s for sure,” said Coventry boss Robins. “He is going to be hungry for more goals between now and the end of the season.

“He deserves everything he gets because he works really hard. You’ve got a squad that is working hard to create chances for him.

“It’s a team game. You can’t do it on your own but sometimes he can turn a game and do something out of nothing.”

After wins against Millwall and Rotherham in their previous two games, a third consecutive success on Saturday lunchtime took the Sky Blues to within two points of the play-off places before the 3pm kick-offs.

Robins said: “We thoroughly deserved the three points. They had the lion’s share of possession but we worked really hard to create the chances.

“It was a really tough game and a hard-earned three points. They are one of the best sides we have played here.

“From our perspective, this result puts us in a really good position. It has been a long time coming, trying to get consistent wins.

“In possession they are one of the best teams we’ve played with Clarke, Roberts, Diallo and Gelhardt. They are physically strong players, really hungry to do well.

“We were really good at limiting their chances and we waited for our moments and there are quite a few really good chances that have fallen to Viktor.

“The second goal is a brilliant goal. Viktor deserves the goal for the way he has worked.”

A frustrated Tony Mowbray claimed there were plenty of positives for his side, who could have taken the lead when Danny Batth hit the bar inside the opening 10 minutes, while Ben Wilson beat away Trai Hume’s well-struck effort.

“There were lots of positives for us but you’ve got to put the ball in the opposition net,” said Mowbray. “Negatives were that we probably weren’t positive enough around the opposition box.

“We came up against a team who play transitional football, they’ve probably got one of the best strikers in the league, you can feel his threat on the transition but there’s no pressure on us, we’re happy enough that the team perform at the level.”

