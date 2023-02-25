Ireland avoid upset in Italy to keep Grand Slam hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ireland avoid upset in Italy to keep Grand Slam hopes alive

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 4.30pm Updated: February 25 2023, 4.32pm
Mack Hansen scored two tries for Ireland (Steven Paston/PA)
Mack Hansen scored two tries for Ireland (Steven Paston/PA)

Grand Slam-chasing Ireland avoided a major upset to keep themselves on course for Guinness Six Nations glory with a disjointed 34-20 bonus-point win over Italy.

Andy Farrell’s depleted side were well below their fluent best in Rome but ultimately claimed victory thanks to two Mack Hansen tries following scores from James Ryan, Hugo Keenan and Bundee Aki.

Fearless Italy had the world’s number one side rattled for large parts of a relentless encounter at Stadio Olimpico.

Stephen Varney’s try, a superb breakaway score from Pierre Bruno and 10 points from Paolo Garbisi kept Kieran Crowley’s hosts in contention and they trailed by just four points with 15 minutes remaining.

But the Irish, helped by nine points from Ross Byrne, survived the scare to remain on course for a championship clean sweep moving on to March appointments with title rivals Scotland and England.

In-form Ireland arrived in the Italian capital seeking a third consecutive tournament success but without a host of star names due to injury.

Swathes of green jerseys packed the terraces and witnessed a side steered by rookie half-back pairing Byrne and Craig Casey make a blistering start.

James Lowe, who benefited from a favourable call to claim a try in the 32-19 win over France a fortnight ago, was denied a quick-fire score on this occasion as replays showed he dropped the ball just before grounding with a one-handed finish under pressure from Ange Capuozzo.

Yet Irish disappointment was swiftly tempered by stand-in skipper Ryan capitalising on a Lowe assist following a fine Aki offload to cross inside three minutes.

Bundee Aki was in the thick of the action for Ireland
Bundee Aki was in the thick of the action for Ireland (Steven Paston/PA)

Italy have not won at home in the championship since a shock 22-15 success over Declan Kidney’s Ireland a decade ago.

Sparked by the mercurial talents of fit-again fly-half Garbisi and rapid full-back Capuozzo, they contributed to a thrilling encounter and quickly hit back as Wales-born scrum-half Varney sneaked over following strong running from Lorenzo Cannone.

Ireland full-back Keenan then wriggled through a host of tackles to dive over before Aki, who was instrumental in his side’s opening two tries, burst clear to stretch the scoreboard midway through a breathless first half after a Garbisi penalty briefly reduced the deficit.

Following a temporary lull during which Casey recovered from being flattened by Italian lock Niccolo Cannone and prop Finlay Bealham departed injured, Farrell’s men had the bonus-point wrapped with only 35 minutes on the clock when Hansen dived over wide on the right at the end of sustained pressure to help subdue home support.

But the visitors had little time to enjoy the cushion as their advantage was halved to seven points with the final action of a gripping opening period.

Italy wing Bruno superbly intercepted Aki’s pass in his own half and darted around 70 metres to put the contest firmly back in the balance and ignite fresh optimism among Azzurri fans.

Another Garbisi penalty cut the lead to 24-20 and Farrell cut a concerned figure in the stands after Aki was denied a second score of the afternoon as replays showed he lost possession on the ground before regathering.

A Byrne penalty helped steady the nerves before Hansen slipped through the Italian defensive line nine minutes from time to ensure Ireland claimed a precious, albeit unconvincing, victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Mack Hansen scored two tries for Ireland (Steven Paston/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

All-Strong Gym, is run by Andy Douglas and his wife Jess. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first
The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month.
REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented